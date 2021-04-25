Scientists urge government to end all Covid-19 measures on June 21





An open letter signed by representatives of various universities and scientists belonging to the government’s new virus task force, Nervtag, states that “a good society cannot be created by sticking to a single cause of unhealth.” All government coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on June 21st. Of course, it’s already a plan, but it depends entirely on how the limits work and the scientific data of the time. The signatories further argued that high-volume testing was not required and that a more targeted approach, as well as hand and surface cleaning, might be encouraged. Telegraph Report. Credit: PA To be fair, you should have already washed your hands without encouragement before this miserable pandemic began. Twenty-two scientists also want the government to abolish the idea of ​​vaccine passports. Once social distance measures are in place, they are essentially back to pre-pandemic life, where people are free to move, hug their families, and no longer have to observe social distance or cover their faces. Scientists who represent a wide variety of disciplines and come from different political perspectives say that the “theoretical risk” of a new variant of the virus that is immune to vaccines is given to people’s lives, including education. Of the child’s mental health, he said the damage should not be defeated. Credit: PA This letter arrives when it is announced that more than half of the UK population has first been vaccinated with one of the available vaccines. The news yesterday (April 24th) means that more than 45 million jabs have been distributed. This should theoretically significantly reduce the level of hospitalization and reduce the incidence of serious viral illness. According to the latest data, more than 60% of the UK’s adult population is vaccinated, and millions are now also vaccinated for the second time. An open letter signed by scientists such as Robert Dingwall of Nervtag and Professor Carl Heneghan of the Evidence Based Medicine Center at Oxford University states: “Neither proposal is true. We need to focus on data on the actual success of the vaccine, and mostly on the theoretical risk of vaccine escape and / or proliferation in the vaccinated population. “ Credit: PA They argue that “all exceptional measures to control the virus should be discontinued by June 21st.” Because the benefits of the measures do not outweigh the mental health, education of children and adolescents, and the damage to persons with disabilities. , New entrants to the workforce, and new entrants to the voluntary personal connections that innovate and create businesses. The letter goes on: “All consideration of immune documents should be stopped, “It’s time to recognize that in our virtually vaccinated population, Covid-19 occupies a position in the 30 or so respiratory viral diseases that humans have historically co-existed with. It was. “For most vaccinated people and other low-risk people, Covid-19 is now a mild endemic infection that recurs in a seasonal wave that renews immunity without significantly stressing NHS. There is a possibility. “When we endure the devastation of 2020 and enter the spring of 2021, things will be very different. It’s only a matter of time before citizens regain control of their lives.”

