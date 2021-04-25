Scientists Develop Ways to Strengthen Your Body’s Pain Relievers at Major Breakthroughs — RT World News





The opioid crisis has plagued the United States and beyond for years, but researchers at the University of Michigan say that by strengthening our existing painkillers, the key to turning the tide is our own. I believe it may be in my body.

Fentanyl, oxycodone, and morphine are powerful double-edged swords in terms of reducing patient distress. On the one hand, they provide powerful and effective pain relief, but on the other hand, they can increasingly pave the way for painful death through addiction. Dr. John Traynor and Dr. Andrew Alt of the University of Michigan Edward F. Domino Research and their team strike a delicate balance of walking tight ropes and managing powerful pain relief while avoiding powerful and often harmful side effects. Rather than tackling the act, the center examined the body’s existing ability to block pain. Opioids act on receptors in the brain, often flooding the patient’s system, leading to almost euphoric conditions that were once painful and disastrous.





The team sought a more accurate solution in the body, looking for muopioid receptors that bind to the body’s natural painkillers, endogenous endorphins, and enkephalin. The analgesic aspects of opioid drugs that act on these receptors come at the cost of drowsiness, dyspnea, nausea, and constipation, which are unpleasant but do not rule out addiction. “Usually when you are in pain, you are releasing endogenous opioids, but they are not strong enough or do not last long enough.” Trainer says. The team assumes that a substance called a positive allosteric modulator can be deployed to strengthen the body’s own natural painkillers, thereby reducing the need for more dramatic and widespread pain relief provided by opioids. Did. They found that one particular positive allosteric modulator, known as BMS-986122, was capable of enkephalin activating muopioid receptors in a manner similar to laser-guided analgesic missiles, rather than carpet bombs brought about by opioids. I found that it can be enhanced. With the resulting side effects.





These modulators work only in the presence of endorphins or enkephalins, providing more on-demand pain relief rather than paralyzing the entire system over a continuous period of time. They do not mimic the binding positions used by opioids, but bind elsewhere, thereby enhancing overall pain relief in a more targeted manner, causing the human body to blow away pain and nausea and gastrointestinal tract. Constipation that allows you to “paint the target” instead of causing problems. “When enkephalin is needed, it is quickly metabolized when it is released in a pulsating manner in specific areas of the body.” The trainer explains. “In contrast, drugs like morphine flood the body and brain and stick to them for hours.” The team tested the modulator by isolating the purified receptor and measuring the response to enkephalin and found that the level of enkephalin required to trigger the required response was low. In a mouse test monitored through numerous electrophysiological experiments, researchers found that opioid receptors were more strongly induced but did not have the same effect on respiratory, gastrointestinal function, or risk of cross-threshold poisoning. discovered. They assess the ability of endogenous opioids to enhance their analgesic effect, but under different sets of conditions. Stress and chronic pain. These are longer and often lead patients to addiction and potential addiction. “Although these molecules do not solve the opioid crisis,” cautiomns Traynor, “Patients with pain may take this type of drug instead of traditional opioid drugs, so they can delay it and prevent recurrence.” Do you think your friends are interested? Share this story!

