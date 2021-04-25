Throat spray and hydroxychloroquine found to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection — Singapore study

Singapore — Using throat sprays or taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been shown to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in healthy people in high-incidence areas.

The results of these findings were revealed in a field survey of more than 3,000 healthy young migrant workers quarantined in the Tuas South Dormitory last May.

In this study, taking povidone iodine throat spray three times a day or the oral drug hydroxychloroquine once a day has a 20% chance of getting infected with the Covid-19-causing virus Sars-CoV-2. It turned out that it decreased. ..

The study was conducted by a team of clinicians-scientists at the National University Health System (NUHS), led by Associate Professor Raymond Sheet, a senior consultant in the Department of Neurology at the National University Hospital (NUH) School of Medicine.

Researchers included infectious disease experts Professor Paul Tambia and Associate Professor Alex Cook, and Dr. Amy Queck and Associate Professor Michael Hartmann.

Professor Seet said:

“At the beginning of the outbreak, the number of dormitory infections was simply overwhelming. At that time, we came up with the idea of ​​conducting research with Professors Tambiya and Cook. All of these burden the medical system. The purpose is to mitigate. “

Diversion of existing available drugs, such as povidone iodine and hydroxychloroquine, is a practical way to control the spread of the virus, especially in areas where Covid-19 is widespread, says Seet. ..

Throat sprays can be purchased at pharmacies, but hydroxychloroquine requires a doctor’s prescription.

A total of 3,037 asymptomatic healthy young men with an average age of 33 years were studied, with negative serological test results indicating no previous exposure to the virus.

Residents of these dorms mainly came from India and Bangladesh.

Men were divided into 5 groups, each group given one of the following for 6 weeks: Vitamin C (control group), zinc and vitamin C, povidone iodine throat spray, hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin.

At that time, Covid-19 clusters were still prevalent in Singapore dormitories, with residents isolated or isolated in rooms shared with other residents.

Six weeks later, blood samples were collected and analyzed for antibody response to Sars-CoV-2.

It was found that 70% of the vitamin C group was infected, while 46% of the povidone iodine throat spray group and 49% of the workers in the hydroxychloroquine group were infected with the virus.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was not used in this study due to the lack of PCR test resources at the time.

No workers died or needed hospitalization due to pneumonia.

Workers were primarily in compliance, with an overall compliance rate of 80%.

Professor Seet said: “Oral hydroxychloroquine or povidone iodine throat spray is an existing drug that is readily available and has a known safety profile. This is especially in regions and countries where Covid-19 vaccination is not available or prevalent. It can represent a viable preventive strategy for individuals living in closed, high-exposure environments. “

Still, he warned. “Until mass vaccination is successfully implemented worldwide, non-pharmacological interventions such as masking and physical distance are the only proven means of reducing infection.”

Given the short half-life of both drugs, individuals are protected from infection only when they take the drug.

Common side effects of hydroxychloroquine include headache, dizziness, diarrhea, gastric spasm and vomiting. These symptoms may be alleviated when tablets are taken with food.

Povidone iodine can cause local irritation to the mucous membranes and allergic reactions, especially for people with iodine allergies. People with thyroid disorders should consult a doctor before using a throat spray.

