Health
Throat spray and hydroxychloroquine found to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection — Singapore study
Singapore — Using throat sprays or taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been shown to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in healthy people in high-incidence areas.
The results of these findings were revealed in a field survey of more than 3,000 healthy young migrant workers quarantined in the Tuas South Dormitory last May.
In this study, taking povidone iodine throat spray three times a day or the oral drug hydroxychloroquine once a day has a 20% chance of getting infected with the Covid-19-causing virus Sars-CoV-2. It turned out that it decreased. ..
The study was conducted by a team of clinicians-scientists at the National University Health System (NUHS), led by Associate Professor Raymond Sheet, a senior consultant in the Department of Neurology at the National University Hospital (NUH) School of Medicine.
Researchers included infectious disease experts Professor Paul Tambia and Associate Professor Alex Cook, and Dr. Amy Queck and Associate Professor Michael Hartmann.
Professor Seet said:
“At the beginning of the outbreak, the number of dormitory infections was simply overwhelming. At that time, we came up with the idea of conducting research with Professors Tambiya and Cook. All of these burden the medical system. The purpose is to mitigate. “
Diversion of existing available drugs, such as povidone iodine and hydroxychloroquine, is a practical way to control the spread of the virus, especially in areas where Covid-19 is widespread, says Seet. ..
Throat sprays can be purchased at pharmacies, but hydroxychloroquine requires a doctor’s prescription.
A total of 3,037 asymptomatic healthy young men with an average age of 33 years were studied, with negative serological test results indicating no previous exposure to the virus.
Residents of these dorms mainly came from India and Bangladesh.
Men were divided into 5 groups, each group given one of the following for 6 weeks: Vitamin C (control group), zinc and vitamin C, povidone iodine throat spray, hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin.
At that time, Covid-19 clusters were still prevalent in Singapore dormitories, with residents isolated or isolated in rooms shared with other residents.
Six weeks later, blood samples were collected and analyzed for antibody response to Sars-CoV-2.
It was found that 70% of the vitamin C group was infected, while 46% of the povidone iodine throat spray group and 49% of the workers in the hydroxychloroquine group were infected with the virus.
The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was not used in this study due to the lack of PCR test resources at the time.
No workers died or needed hospitalization due to pneumonia.
Workers were primarily in compliance, with an overall compliance rate of 80%.
Professor Seet said: “Oral hydroxychloroquine or povidone iodine throat spray is an existing drug that is readily available and has a known safety profile. This is especially in regions and countries where Covid-19 vaccination is not available or prevalent. It can represent a viable preventive strategy for individuals living in closed, high-exposure environments. “
Still, he warned. “Until mass vaccination is successfully implemented worldwide, non-pharmacological interventions such as masking and physical distance are the only proven means of reducing infection.”
Given the short half-life of both drugs, individuals are protected from infection only when they take the drug.
Common side effects of hydroxychloroquine include headache, dizziness, diarrhea, gastric spasm and vomiting. These symptoms may be alleviated when tablets are taken with food.
Povidone iodine can cause local irritation to the mucous membranes and allergic reactions, especially for people with iodine allergies. People with thyroid disorders should consult a doctor before using a throat spray.
Click here for more information on the new coronavirus here.
What you need to know about coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call DOH Hotline (02) 86517800 Local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports the forefront of healthcare and continues to accept cash donations to or use Banco de Oro (BDO) checking account # 007960018860 to donate through PayMaya. Link ..
Read next
Apply Please contact us for details To access the Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am and share your articles on social media. Call 8966000.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]