Covid-19 is an arm shot for anti-vaccine movement

Vaccine hesitarian protesters march with the Romanian flag during a protest in front of the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest on March 7, 2021.

(AFP)

















Spread from the fringe

Since then, Antivax theory is no longer limited to a small number of fringe groups.

It can be found online among French Yellow Vest activists, libertarian groups and New Age converts, according to First Draft, a campaign group specializing in the disclosure of false information.

This movement has created strange companions. Among them are various conspiracy theorists who have incorporated the story of Antibacs into the worldview to maintain the topic, says First Draft researcher Cebu Kabon. And their message appeals to both the far-left and far-right groups, says Florian Kafiero, a sociologist at the French CNRS.

However, in a 2020 study, First Draft said, “Increasing skepticism about vaccines could not only jeopardize the effectiveness of the potential Covid-19 vaccine, but also endanger the efficacy of the vaccine more broadly. It is sexual and can endanger even the level of trust in science and medicine related institutions. “

Locked down and online

A handful of prominent campaign participants pushed antivax messages online.

Researchers investigating thousands of English tweets at the University of Zurich have found that anti-Bucks messages are being boosted by a strong level of interaction while being pushed by a small percentage of Twitter users. did.

According to the US-based Digital Hatred Countermeasures Center, about 65% of online anti-backs content in February and March could be attributed to 12 “very influential creators.” One of them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer who is the nephew of the former president.

Millions of people around the world have been forced to submit to blockades at some point in the past year, many seeking answers to so many disruptive crises. I’m online.

However, the initial lack of solid facts about the new threat, coupled with communication failures by some official channels, such as mixed messages about the effectiveness of masks, was a fertile basis for anti-bakers.

And the fact that many ordinary people are not scientifically trained has made them vulnerable to their disinformation.

Even scientific successes, such as the rapid development of vaccines using innovative methods, have been a source of skeptics’ suspicion.

As healthcare professionals began recording stronger-than-expected side effects of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s jabs, it only affected the story of conspiracy theory.

Online false alarms have gained millions of views in well-crafted packages, such as the French documentary “Hold-Up,” which advocated a “global manipulation” of pandemics.

That claim has been picked up and amplified by politicians, celebrities and online influencers.

Anonymous “doctors” claim online that vaccines are ineffective or even fatal in some cases. A fake video has appeared aimed at showing people who died after being injected with a dose of vaccine.

Many of these claims have been investigated and clarified by AFP’s fact-checking team. AFP has written 700 articles that confirm the facts about vaccine claims.

Major online players, Facebook, Twitter and You Tube, are stepping up their efforts to track and remove disinformation on the platform while promoting information from health authorities.

But antivax messages are still across the internet.