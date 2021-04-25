mRNA: Hope and hype

Perception and emotion are embedded deeper in the mind than in logic. The day after he received the comedian shot, Tamil cinema’s iconic comedy actor Vivek succumbed to an arterial blockage. Vaccine skeptics covered the arteries, accused Shot of death, and added muscle to the story that, although unfounded, vaccines have bad side effects and are sometimes fatal.

Could scientists come up with a vaccine that has no side effects? Yeah, yes, they can.

Earlier this month, small but important news came out. It was wiped out by the second wave of Covid. In a press release, the Government of India said that Pune-based company Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, which manufactures recombinant drugs, has approved Phase I and Phase II human clinical trials of a vaccine called HGCO19. Said. If Gennova understands it correctly, it will be recognized worldwide and will be on par with Pfizer and Modana.

Gennova vaccines are the type that is welcomed as a rising star in the world of vaccine science — the result of 30 years of research, “mRNA” (messenger RNA).

Why is mRNA different? And is it better?

Traditional vaccines are essentially weakened pathogens (or disease-causing microorganisms) that elicit the immune system and initiate a response. That is, it produces the appropriate antibody (also known as immunoglobulin, a Y-shaped protein that swallows and destroys intruders). ). While doing so, the immune system learns everything about pathogens. Now you are ready for the actual attack.

Side effects are unavoidable because you are introducing the cause of the illness.

However, the function of mRNA is completely different.

It takes virus-like pathogens that have a “core” of genes made up of DNA or RNA (SARS-CoV-2 has RNA). These genes are wrapped in a protein coat. To make a coat, the viral DNA or RNA gene makes “messenger RNA.” And it contains instructions for it. The mRNA of a particular pathogen makes a protein of a particular structure. For SARS-CoV-2, the coat contains a “spike” protein.

Currently, the developers of mRNA vaccines are creating this particular mRNA in the lab. Injecting this synthetic mRNA tricks the immune system into believing that it is actually a pathogen. An immune response is triggered and antibodies are produced. work is finished.

What works

The mRNA vaccine has many advantages. It does not introduce attenuated pathogens into the body, so there are no side effects. As stated in the government press release notes, it is easy to scale up as it is synthesized in the laboratory and does not require a host such as eggs or bacteria. RNA vaccines are also thought to help produce “assistants,” which are substances that enhance the response of the immune system.

Next, there are diseases for which conventional vaccines have failed — HIV-1, herpes simplex virus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In addition, it takes time to develop a vaccine to the point of sale. As is the case with the Ebola and Zika viruses, the disease overwhelms us before we find it.

Norbert Pardy et al of the University of Pennsylvania wrote in a 2018 treatise: Nature “Preclinical trials have created hope that mRNA vaccines will meet many aspects of the ideal clinical vaccine.” They state that mRNA vaccines can be produced relatively easily and quickly. Since then, Pfizer and Moderna have devised the mRNA vaccine, and other vaccines such as Gennova are working on Covid-19. Some have brought mRNA vaccines for other illnesses (Argo Therapeutics, Erasmus, Massachusetts General Hospital, McGill University HIV-1, Moderna with Zika fever and flu).

Many Indian vaccine makers have mRNA on their to-do list. But experts also warn against explosive optimism. There are still some challenges.

For example, its “immunogenicity” (the ability to elicit an immune response) is not yet fully understood. Does it cause an unwanted immune response? Intracellular mRNA stability is also a challenge as it quickly disappears. Another question is whether mRNA vaccines produce immunity that lasts as long as traditional vaccines. What kind of refrigeration and handling is required for mRNA vaccines?

Current research is to address these challenges. Some success has been achieved in areas such as cell delivery and refrigeration.

State-of-the-art

Antony Komarov, Editor-in-Chief of the Harvard Health Letter, finds mRNA “exciting.” quantum “Beyond the remarkable success of Covid-19, there is really little track record (of mRNA vaccines).”

Observers point out that Indian companies are not far behind this state-of-the-art technology. “A year ago, this was a new technology that was not used to make vaccines in India,” said the secretary of the biotechnology sector and chair of the government’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). One Renu Swarup says. She points out that BIRAC, which “believes in the potential of this technology,” provided seed funding to Gennova.

Gennova was already in the mRNA when the pandemic occurred. “Gennova has focused on developing Covid vaccines on the already established mRNA platform,” said Dr. Sanjay Singh, CEO of Gennova. quantum..

mRNA is good for both infectious and non-infectious diseases, especially cancer, so if other companies also enter, it will bring a good world. “Cancer cells make proteins, which are also targets for RNA vaccines,” Komarov said.

In any case, it seems that the time for the mRNA vaccine has arrived. Experts like Komaroff and Pardy have estimated the use of mRNA as a vaccine decades ago, but of heterogeneous techniques (laboratory engineering and production of mRNA, delivery to cells, storage). It emphasizes that convergence is currently taking place and that the vaccine can be put to practical use.

“The future of mRNA vaccines is very bright, and clinical data and resources provided by businesses and other institutions can significantly build and activate basic research on mRNA-based therapies,” Pardy said. Stated.