5 low carb dessert recipes you swear if you’re on a ketogenic diet





People around the world are adopting a ketogenic diet because of their ability to lose weight. This high-fat, low-carb diet is effective in losing these extra weights, but is considered very difficult to get used to. This is because the diet consumes very little carbohydrates per day (less than 50 grams). This forces the body to burn fat for energy, leading to the production of ketones by the liver. The body enters a condition called ketosis, where ketones are used as an energy source. This diet is known to help with weight loss, but it can be a bit difficult for those who sometimes enjoy sweet treats. And if you don’t want to say goodbye to your favorite dessert for this diet, we have a solution. Here are five simple low-carb desserts you can make on a ketogenic diet: 1. Keto-friendly chocolate mousse Do you remember the delicious, rich chocolate mousse before the diet?What would you do if you told you that we have Keto Isn’t the version with the same taste good? This sugar-free version is made with only four ingredients: dark chocolate, butter, whipped cream and cocoa butter. Natural sweeteners can be added, but without it the mousse tastes just as beautiful.click Here For the recipe. (Read again: Does the Ketogenic Diet Work? These five celebrities certainly think so!) Keto-friendly dessert: Try this chocolate mousse. 2. Keto-friendly chocolate chip muffins Muffins are versatile desserts that can be eaten as a snack for breakfast, tea time, and after dinner. A bite-sized sweet that is well-ventilated Ketogenic diet With this low carb recipe. This recipe contains eggs and peanut butter, which are protein-rich ingredients suitable for a ketogenic diet. And the high-carb all-purpose flour has been replaced here with almond flour and coconut flour. So it’s an innocent indulgence!click Here For the recipe. 3. Ketogenic cheesecake Does anyone say cheesecake? Well, decadent cheesecake can also be made in a keto-friendly way by using the right set of ingredients.In this special Do not bake In the recipe, the main ingredients are brown butter, crushed homemade peanut butter cookies, and processed cocoa powder. Add this cream cheese, peanut butter and vanilla extract and you’re on your way to the perfect cheesecake. You can also top it with homemade chocolate ganache, sugar-free whipped cream, or dark chocolate.click Here For the recipe. (Read again: Watermelon to Berry: 7 Delicious Fruits to Eat on the Ketogenic Diet) Keto-friendly dessert: This cheesecake is high in fat and low in carbs. 4. Ketowaffle If the waffles are strict “no no” in your diet, it’s because you haven’t found this keto-friendly version yet.with this recipe, Waffles are made of peanut butter, eggs, baking powder and heavy whipped cream. You can also top it with sugar-free chocolate ganache and whipped cream.click Here For the recipe. 5. Keto-friendly chocolate hazelnut spread You may have found perfection Keto-friendly Bread, but the same old peanut butter spread can be boring. So we have brought you this special chocolate hazelnut spread that you can add to your diet or any of your other keto-friendly desserts. I make it at home, so I don’t care about artificial preservatives.click Here For the recipe. Being on a ketogenic diet no longer means saying no to desserts. Having shared these unique recipes with you, you can add some coveted sweetness to your diet. You can thank you later!

