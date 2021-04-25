According to experts, the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of charge as health emergencies require public funding.

The COVID-19 vaccine must be provided free of charge as public medical emergencies require publicly funded support. This is a prominent public health professional advocated on Sunday.President Indian Public Health Foundation Professor K Srinath Reddy also said that once the “superspreader” event (a large crowd) is prevented and everyone begins to wear masks, cases of coronavirus will begin to occur in India within three weeks. ..

“”vaccination Public health emergencies, especially infectious disease emergencies, need to be free because they are considered public goods and require public funding to support them, “Reddy said in an interview. Told to.

“In fact, virtually every economist in the world agrees with it. Therefore, there is no doubt that every country is claiming a public health emergency … people buy (vaccines). I will, “he said.

The lady thought that if someone wanted to go to a private hospital of her choice and get vaccinated, she could pay a service fee there, but the vaccination itself should be free. ..

Reddy, who was formerly heading the Department of Cardiology, when he predicted that the second Covid-19 wave in progress would peak in India All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), said it depends.

He states that he does not believe in mathematical modeling to estimate and predict cases of COVID-19 infection because he does not consider that India has both rural and urban areas with different infection rates. It was.



Reddy also said, “We do not consider mathematical models that do not take into account what we have to do. All models are based solely on how the virus works. It’s not based on how we react. ”

“If we crack down tomorrow, resolve to prevent the’superspreader’event, and everyone starts wearing masks outdoors, we’ll be able to see the case go down within three weeks,” he said.

“On the other hand, if you don’t do it, and if you don’t do it effectively, it can last for weeks.”

Asked if a third COVID-19 wave will occur in India, Lady said that even if the vaccination program went very well, the virus could still stay in us in a mild way and come back again. He said it could happen because of the nature.

Otherwise, other variants of the virus could emerge, which could come as a third wave, and some major internationally trained in cardiology and epidemiology. And Reddy, who has been involved in domestic research, said.

But he said it wasn’t right to worry only about the third wave, whether it came or not.

“If it is not this virus, another virus may occur. The first wave of another virus may occur. To handle it, public and hospital systems need to be strengthened. Yes, “says Reddy, who holds a master’s degree. (Epidemiology) From McMaster University (Hamilton, Canada).

Reddy, currently an adjunct professor of epidemiology, on the management of COVID-19 cases Harvard He is also an adjunct professor at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and an honorary professor of medicine at the University of Sydney, saying that many infected people can be treated at home, reducing pressure on the hospital.

According to him, proper advice on how to take care of yourself at home should be provided to everyone through local community networks and the mass media.

The Primary Health Care Center is a citizen volunteer to check people who are caring for home with a pulse oximeter, check blood pressure if necessary, and make emergency transportation arrangements in case of poor health. You can get help from.

Hospitals that are likely to have beds need to be identified so that patients do not have to run from pillar to pillar.

The government needs to issue clear recommendations for treatments for COVID-19 infections, Reddy said.

He said drugs like remdesivir have not been shown to be useful and have been removed from the WHO list.

However, there are a large number of over-prescriptions for the drug, and “arrogance” continues.

“So the government should make it clear that it’s not an approved drug,” Reddy emphasized.