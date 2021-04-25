A photo I have never seen shows the “hero” of the British Covid-19 vaccine program





A photo of a man getting a Covid-19 jab in his yard on Rathlin Island is one of a collection of images showing the people behind the national vaccination efforts.

Unprecedented photographs have captured moments throughout Britain in museums, stadiums and cathedrals over the past few months.

These are obtained when the numbers confirm that more than half of the UK’s total population received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of the 45,580,400 jabs that have been administered in the United Kingdom so far, 33,508,590 were the first doses, according to government data up to April 23. The UK population is estimated at 66,796,807, so according to the latest figures, more than half of the population has the first jab. A series of images taken by photojournalist Jude Palmer, Glen Edward and Liam McBurney show the size and scale of vaccination programs across the UK and are in a new campaign to encourage people under the age of 50 to get a jab. Published by the government in advance. News: More than half of the UK’s total population has jabs. Vaccine deployment is a true British success story. pic.twitter.com/J5H4niTZ01 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 24, 2021 The photo includes a smiling portrait of a vaccinated person and a volunteer, a bird’s-eye view of a socially distant patient waiting for a jab at Salisbury Cathedral, and an elderly couple holding hands at a vaccination site in Ulverston, Cumbria. .. The three photographers took pictures from February to March when they visited mobile vaccination units, long-term care facilities, and pop-up vaccination sites. Palmer said: “The pandemic was a very difficult time in our history, but it needed to be documented. “It is an honor to directly witness the incredible deployment of life-saving vaccines and document this in a meaningful and compassionate way. Dr. Gavin Chestnut (www.thisisjude.uk: Glen Edward, Liam McBurney, NHS) traveling to Rathlin Island to provide vaccination

“The photography project brings smiles, laughter, nerves, and a sigh of relief as we take a step closer to the more usual way of telling many real stories of people participating in the vaccine program and those who are already vaccinated. I will tell you from. “In life.” Originally from Belfast, McBurney was a photographer behind the lens of images taken on Rathlin Island off Northern Ireland. Dr. Gavin Chestnut, 42, a GP partner and part-time farmer at Ballycastle Medical Practice, can be seen vaccinated against 92-year-old Duncan Smythe in the vestibule overlooking the coastline of Rathlin Island. Dr. Chestnut said: People waiting at the Immunization Center in Salisbury Cathedral (www.thisisjude.uk: Glen Edward, Liam McBurney, NHS)

“To save the elderly who go to the clinic in snowy or freezing conditions, I have traveled by boat or car to the most remote parts of Northern Ireland. “The most overwhelming thing was to see how grateful everyone was for getting the vaccine and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.” The Department of Health (DHSC) said the images provide an opportunity for people to look back on their vaccination programs and the efforts made to protect the most vulnerable to Covid-19. Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “These amazing pictures show the heroic efforts of thousands of vaccinators and volunteers across the UK who have made significant contributions to protecting the most vulnerable people in society from this cruel virus. “There are many celebrations of having received more than 45.5 million Covid-19 vaccines so far, but the battle is not over yet. “I encourage everyone to do their bit-get the jab when you get the call.”







