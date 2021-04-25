Health
US promises India’s Covid aid after four consecutive days of record incidents | Coronavirus
The United States has promised to “quickly deploy” assistance to needy health care workers. India Here, the world record number of Covid cases has occurred for four consecutive days.
The United States said it was in high-level talks to deploy additional support to Indian health care workers and was seriously concerned about the situation there.
“Our mind is directed at the Indian people in the midst of the dreaded COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with Indian government partners and the Indian people and Indian health. We will quickly deploy additional support to Care Heroes, “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was shaken by an overwhelming second wave, setting a world record for the fourth straight day.
Modi said scientific evidence needs to be prioritized to fight the virus, but “soon we’ll get out of this crisis,” Reuters reported.
Indian authorities announced 349,691 new cases on Sunday. This is another record in a single country since the pandemic began. India also reported 2,767 deaths as the surge in incidents urged the government to organize special trains to supply oxygen to the worst-damaged cities. This is also a daily record.
At dawn on Saturday, one “oxygen express” carrying 30,000 liters of oxygen arrived in northern Lucknow. There, armed guards were waiting to escort the truck to the hospital.
But in a hopeful development, the world has passed the milestone of receiving a billion Covid-19 jabs.
As of Saturday, there were at least 1,002,938,540 vaccinations in 207 countries and territories, according to AFP tally. Nevertheless, the global number of new infections on Friday reached a record 893,000, with India accounting for more than one-third of them.
The Indian government had previously asked Twitter to remove dozens of tweets, including tweets by local lawmakers who were critical of handling the outbreak.
A spokeswoman for the company told Reuters on Saturday that Twitter had withheld some of its tweets in response to a legal request from the Indian government.
The government has issued an urgent order to censor tweets, Twitter revealed in the Harvard University project Lumen database. Twenty-one tweets were mentioned in a government legal request dated April 23.
The law cited at the request of the government was the Information Technology Act 2000.
A Twitter spokeswoman said in an email statement, “Once we receive a valid legal request, we will consider it under both Twitter rules and local law.”
“If the content violates Twitter rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in certain jurisdictions but does not violate Twitter rules, then only in India You can withhold access. “
Thailand, which has long avoided the worst viruses, was also working on a spiral case load.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha said on Saturday that more than 1,400 Covid-19 patients were waiting for hospitalization. On Sunday, the country reported 2,438 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths. This is the highest number of daily deaths Thailand has ever experienced.
Since the outbreak in China in December 2019, the pandemic has killed more than 3 million people worldwide.
In Brazil, nearly 68,000 deaths have been reported so far in April, with the worst month of the virus, and a week has passed.
Worldwide, the number of vaccines given has doubled in less than a month. The majority of poor countries have also started vaccination, primarily thanks to the Covax program, but vaccination remains largely a privilege of wealth. High-income countries, home to 16% of the world’s population, administer 47% of their vaccinations.
In contrast, so far, low-income countries account for only 0.2% of shots.
In the United States, regulators have approved the resumption of deployment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was discontinued due to concerns about blood clotting.
In Europe, Belgium announced on Saturday that it would approve J & J shots for all adults, already receiving 36,000 doses and planning a total of 1.4 m between April and June.
Overall, the European Union said it had enough vaccine to immunize 70% of the adult population by the end of July.
Germany has implemented stricter new blockade rules, including a curfew and school closures, after the government has passed a new law in dispute aimed at delaying infections.
The rules passed this week in a massive protest in Berlin apply to all regions with an incidence of over 100 new infections per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
In the UK, ongoing restrictions are fueling anger. Police in London arrested five people and injured eight police officers after massive protests against the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England, forced use of masks, and confusion over the possibility of introducing so-called vaccine passports. Said.
Agence France-Presse and Reuters
