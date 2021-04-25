Throat spray, oral malaria-Arthritis effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19: Study

Channel News Asia released its findings based on a large clinical trial of more than 3,000 migrant workers living in the Tuas South Dormitory in Singapore’s industrial area last May.

During the 6-week study period, workers were given povidone iodine throat spray, which can be purchased at the counter, and oral hydroxychloroquine, which requires a prescription.

Studies have shown that both reduce the incidence of coronavirus infections.

“This is the first to demonstrate the benefits of prophylactic or prophylactic treatment with oral hydroxychloroquine or povidone iodine throat spray in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infection in isolated individuals living in closed, high-exposure environments. It’s research, “said the lead author. As a result of clinical research, Raymond Sheet, an associate professor at the National University Hospital (NUH).

Two drugs were chosen because they are readily available, Dr. Seet said. He also said they protect the throat, which is the “key entrance” to the virus.

He presented his research at the National University Health System, accompanied by collaborators Professor Paul Tambia, Associate Professor Michael Hartman, Associate Professor Alex Cook, and Associate Professor Amy Queck.

The findings are published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

A total of 3,037 asymptomatic healthy men between the ages of 21 and 60 participated in the study voluntarily.

Participants were excluded if they had symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, cough, or loss of odor one month before the start of the study. It does not include people who were previously infected with COVID-19.

The dormitory was registered in May last year as “the number of (COVID-19) is slowly but steadily increasing,” Dr. Sheet said.

It was opened to dormitory students in countries such as India, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar.

The translator explained the research protocol, emphasizing the voluntary rationale for participation.

Povidone iodine throat spray had to be used 3 times a day. Six weeks later, more than half of the participants tested positive for COVID-19.

However, only 46 percent of those who used throat sprays got sick. This is compared to 49% of those who took hydroxychloroquine and 70% of those who took vitamin C.

“Povidone iodine throat spray is associated with a statistically significant reduction in infection with an absolute risk of 24% reduction, and oral hydroxychloroquine is associated with a statistically significant reduction in infection with an absolute risk of 21% reduction. I concluded, “the channel quoted Dr. Sheet.

This is after adjustments to “potential confounding factors” such as nationality and medication compliance.

“This is a very simple intervention, with virtually minimal side effects, and can actually slow down transmission in a meaningful way,” said Dr. Hartmann.

Researchers said these drugs can complement other preventative measures in high-risk situations.

“Such environments include cruise ships, prisons, refugee camps, and meat processing facilities, and additional measures to prevent the spread may be urgently needed,” Dr. Seat said.

Professor Tambyah gave an example of an outbreak in a nursing home.

“It’s not what we totally recommend … if it happens, it’s definitely worth considering,” he said.

Researchers emphasized that these drugs are not intended to be used for COVID-19 prophylaxis in the general public if it is a low-risk setting.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has killed 30 people and confirmed 60,966 cases in Singapore so far.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.