More contagious Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Dallas

A more contagious variant of COVID-19, the first to be identified in Brazil, has reached Dallas, researchers at UT Southwestern said.
Called P.1 by scientists, this variant is more resistant to antibodies, including antibodies derived from the vaccine, meaning that the vaccine is less effective. Still, researchers say the emergence of Brazilian variants in Dallas underscores the importance of vaccination as another line of defense against the virus.
Researchers also say that the emergence of variants here is another reason to stay socially distant and wear masks after vaccination.
“These findings will delay the transmission of all types of viruses, increase the importance of vaccination to protect against more serious illnesses, and continue preventative measures such as masking and distance,” UT said. Jeffrey Sorrel, Assistant Instructor of Pathology in Southwestern, said. Said in a written statement. “Mutants are known to evade the immune system, which means that the vaccine is less effective, but vaccine protection is much better than if the vaccine were not effective.”
UT Southwestern has been conducting regular sequence tests over the past few months to identify new variants in Dallas County samples. These tests show that the British variant (B.1.1.7) is found in about 55% of the samples. Subspecies of California (B.1.429), New York (B.1.526), and Brazil were found in about 7% of the samples.
Earlier this year, hospital researchers said British variants could cause a new surge in cases. Although more contagious than other strains that prevailed in northern Texas in 2020, British variants are less deadly and more susceptible to available vaccines.
Brazilian variants that are widespread throughout South America are described there by pathologists as follows: “Rapid and violent.”
Has become The second most common variant in the United States It occurred in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Variants have not yet been studied in detail, but early studies suggest May be twice as contagious as other variants..
Internationally, scientists are also tracking new variants that have emerged in India, setting a global daily record of new coronavirus infections on Sunday for four consecutive days, according to the Associated Press.
