MIT’s research challenged indoor social distance and found that “there is no difference between 6 feet and 60 feet.”





paper New research from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Challenge a wide range of social distance expansion guidelines, Claims that the “6ft rule” is “insufficient” to mitigate the indoor infection of COVID-19. MIT professors Martin Bazant and John Bush find that people who maintain a distance of 6 feet indoors are less protected than those who are 60 feet away, even when wearing masks. Did. Peer-reviewed studiesPublished in the Proceedings of the American Academy of Sciences, it focuses on factors such as time spent indoors, air filtration and circulation, vaccinations, and mutant strains. “Our analysis continues to show that many spaces that are actually closed do not need to be closed,” says Basant. Explain to CNBC.. “Often the spaces are large enough, well ventilated, and the time people spend together is such that they can be safely operated even at full capacity, and of the capacity of these spaces. Scientific support for decline is actually not very good. “ “If you run the numbers, you’ll find that there are still many types of spaces that don’t require occupancy restrictions,” he added. Relation: How long will protection last after being fully vaccinated with COVID-19? Both Bazant and Bush teach applied mathematics, but Bazant also teaches applied chemistry. Therefore, the professors have developed calculations to determine the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The guidelines suggest that internal time at social distances is safe, but studies suggest that it is not. “The distance isn’t very useful, and when you’re indoors, it’s as safe as 60 feet at 6 feet, which gives you a false sense of security,” says Basant. “In fact, everyone in the space is at about the same risk.” Splashes contaminated with pathogens travel in the air due to various activities that people casually carry out. You just eat, talk, and breathe. While the original guidance focused on droplets propelled by coughing and sneezing, new research supports the idea that airflow carries droplets throughout the room. Even the type of activity was very important. Exercise, singing, and screaming increase pathogen emissions, reduce the amount of time someone spends indoors, and then run the risk of infection “by orders of magnitude.” This study suggests that opening windows or installing a new fan to keep the air running is as effective as installing a new filtration system, but it is significantly cheaper. According to Basant and Bush, focusing the time spent inside is more important than distance. “Looking at the flow of outside air, it is very unlikely that the infected air will be wiped out and cause an infection,” Bazant said. “There are few recorded cases of outdoor infections.” “Crowded outdoor spaces can be an issue, but frankly, if people keep a reasonable distance outside, like 3 feet, they feel pretty comfortable without a mask.” Read more from FOX News

