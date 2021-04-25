NIH directors claim that J & J vaccines are at lower risk than aspirin





Blood coagulation episodes associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are very “rare” and are about “thousand times less” than experiencing intestinal bleeding from taking aspirin, the director of the National Institutes of Health said on Sunday. .. Dr. Francis Collins said the problem of blood clotting may sound “scary”, but COVID-19 shots have a lower risk of harmful side effects than over-the-counter medications. “All of us who have been taking aspirin for headaches and muscle aches for the past few decades,” Collins said. He told NBC host Chuck Todd about “Meet the Press.” “The risk of aspirin causing serious bowel bleeding is much higher than what we’re talking about here, and for those who take aspirin on a regular basis, in 1 in 500 and 1000. I’m one person. What I’m talking about here is that it’s about one-thousandth more likely to occur. “ But he added, “We Americans, we are not very good at this kind of risk calculation.” Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumed after suspension due to concerns about blood clots Getty Images “It sounds scary. As someone has pointed out, women taking J & J are less likely to have this blood clotting problem than next year’s lightning strike,” Collins said. Says. “So that’s a really low risk, and we understand how to do it. You’re wearing a seatbelt, what are you doing there? If you’re in a car accident, you’re Trying to prevent bad results. When seat belts were first introduced, people said, “Well, you know, when my car enters the lake, when I drown, I sit fast enough. I don’t think I can get rid of it. “ Dr. Anthony Fauci’s boss, Collins, defended the federal health regulator’s decision. Resume use of COVID-19 shots Unrestricted — Most known blood coagulation cases are under the age of 50, even though they are all female recipients. Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the J & J vaccine in numerous interviews while safety was being considered. Bloomberg via Getty Images “I think that was the right decision. I think people would want to read the fact sheet,” Collins said, citing a warning issued with the vaccine. “But given the nature of this risk, this is a really rare event. And when measuring it against the benefits of preventing someone from dying in Covid, there is no comparison. Being a young woman But it’s clear that there are situations where the benefits far outweigh the risks. “

