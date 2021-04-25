“Dangers of Excluding Elderly Women for Cervical Cancer Testing”-Miriam Stoppard





The classical medical teaching is that cervical cancer is a condition that primarily affects “young women.” In other words, a woman under the age of 50. As a result, smear-tested cervical examinations suddenly stop at age 65. This has always surprised me that cervical cancer is medically illogical and even dangerous, much like it occurs in older women. In fact, according to the latest research, half of cervical deaths are in women over the age of 65. HPV (human papillomavirus) testing of cervical samples has replaced cytology (looking for signs of cancer cells) for cervical screening in many countries, including the United Kingdom. In Australia, this raised the screening age limit to 74 years. HPV tests are offered to Danish women born before 1948. But England is lagging behind.





(Image: Getty Images)

The NHS program justifies not screening older women because “women over the age of 64 who are regularly screened are very unlikely to develop the disease.” However, not all women undergo regular screening tests. One in 1,200 people at risk. For those who don’t, it’s much higher, 1/200. More than half of these cases are seen, and deaths after age 65 may be prevented with a single high-sensitivity HPV test. Negative HPV results pose a longer-term risk of cancer than negative smear tests, according to reports from the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine and Claire Gillam of the University of Manchester. It will be much lower. Therefore, women who are currently discharged from the screening program with negative HPV results have a much lower risk of developing cervical cancer. However, for women screened only by cytology, a “catch-up” HPV test is needed to detect the minority of HPV positives. Most cervical cancers in older women can be the result of an HPV infection acquired several years ago. The sad fact is that older women who are positive for HPV may already have precancerous or cancerous cells in the cervix. Women who have not been screened after the age of 50 have a cancer risk that is about six times higher than that of properly screened women because many have never been screened. Studies in women over the age of 80 can be done with the new interactive self-sampling, the simplest and most cost-effective option for HPV testing. Incorporate self-tests to help more women stay cancer-free.

..





