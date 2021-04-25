Fauci says the United States is doing well with vaccination and is concerned about the level of Covid-19 infection





Dr. Anthony Fauci at the House Subcommittee, which held a hearing on April 15.

Photo:



Susan Walsh / Press Pool / CNP / ZUMA Wire



President Biden's chief medical adviser Vaccinated by Americans Opposed to Covid-19, but warned of the level of infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday in ABC's "This Week" program that "we are doing very well" about vaccination.He added that the level of infection remains volatile. Approximately 60,000 cases per day on average As of last Friday. "We don't want it to go up," he said. Dr. Forch also said he hopes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon publish the latest guidelines on wearing masks outside. "Obviously, the risk is very low, especially if you're vaccinated," Dr. Forch said of the field activity. Dr. Forch said the new recommendations from the CDC are science-based, data-backed, and do not want to precede the announcement. Current CDC guidance "You may not need a mask when you're away from others or when you're with your family," he says. Newsletter registration Coronavirus Daily Briefing and Health Weekly Receive a weekly early morning briefing on the coronavirus and a weekly health newsletter when the crisis subsides. CDC personnel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky previously said at NBC "Today" that he is considering changing guidance on wearing masks outdoors.But she warned it Covid-19 is still a threat.. The state has various rules regarding wearing masks, Center of political battle.. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, as of April 19, more than half of the states had mask man dates. Mandates often include exceptions when an individual is outdoors and can be distanced from others. The CDC said on Friday that the 7-day average of new daily cases decreased by about 10% compared to the previous week.

