661 new cases, 8 new deaths

Arizona reported 661 new COVID-19 cases and eight new known deaths on Sunday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker, Arizona’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 people ranked first and second in most of January, followed by all states and territories. Was ranked 45th on Saturday.

The states with the lowest cases in the last 7 days were New Mexico, Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Hawaii, and California. Arizona was ranked 51st out of 60 states and territories on March 28, but that rank has fluctuated.

According to the CDC, Arizona’s seven-day mortality rate per 100,000 people ranks 24th in the country as of Saturday.

The positive rate, which indicates the positive rate of the COVID-19 diagnostic test, varies slightly depending on the measurement method.

According to Arizona, last week the positive rate in Arizona was only 6% for the second straight week and 5% for the sixth week. According to the state, there is a unique way to calculate the positive rate. The state-wide weekly positive rate peaked at 25% in December.

State-wide COVID-19 mortality and case rates since January 21, 2020 are still at their worst in the country.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Arizona since the outbreak of the pandemic was 236 per 100,000 as of Saturday, the sixth highest in the country in the state ranking that separates New York City from New York State. I am. According to the CDC, the average US death toll is 171 per 100,000 as of Saturday.

New York City has the highest mortality rate, with 385 deaths per 100,000, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, Road Island and Mississippi.

The Arizona case rate per 100,000 people since the pandemic began was also ranked 6th in the country as of Saturday.

Eight newly reported deaths in Arizona bring the known COVID-19 deaths to 17,268. The state exceeded 17,000 on April 7, after passing 16,000 on March 2, 15,000 on February 17, 14,000 on February 6, and 13,000 on January 29. .. Deaths (Number. The state exceeded 10,000 known deaths on January 9. The first known death in Arizona from the disease occurred in mid-March 2020.

Many of the reported deaths occurred days or weeks ago due to delays in reporting and matching death certificates.

A total of 858,737 COVID-19 cases have been identified throughout the state. There were relatively low case reports in March and April. Of the cases reported in the last 48 days, 45 were less than 1,000.

Arizona Data dashboard 86% of all ICU beds and 88% of all inpatient beds in the state are used on Saturdays, with 11% of ICU beds and 7% of non-ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Indicates that you are. 239 ICU beds and 1,028 non-ICU beds were available throughout the state.

Hospitalizations for this illness have generally declined for about 13 weeks and appear to have leveled off slightly recently, with a slight increase over the past few days.

The total number of patients admitted for COVID-19 cases known or suspected in Arizona was 591 on Saturday, one less than Friday, well below the record 5,082 inpatients on January 11. I will. One of the surges in the summer of 2020 was July 13, 3,517.

The number of suspected or known cases of COVID-19 in the Arizona-wide ICU was 185 on Saturday, up from 174 on Friday, far above the record high of 1,183 on January 11. It fell below. The peak in use for COVID-19 was 970.

COVID-19 confirmed on ventilator, suspected Arizonas recorded 90 on Saturday, slightly up from 79 on Friday, well below the record high of 821 reached on January 13. .. 687 patients.

On Saturday, 993 patients with COVID-19 were seen in the Arizona emergency room. This is well below the December 29, 1-day record of 2,341 COVID-19-positive or suspicious patients seen in the state-wide emergency department.

Arizona began the first COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare workers, long-term care facilities, and front-line first responders in mid-December. The state in early March moved to a predominantly age-based development, and in late March, anyone over the age of 16 was able to start registering reservations.

The state reported that 2.8 million people in Arizona had been vaccinated at least once as of Saturday, and nearly 2.1 million were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are about 5.6 million adults over the age of 18 in Arizona.

What you need to know about Sunday numbers

Cases reported in Arizona: 858,737.

Cases since the outbreak began increased by 661 or 0.07% from 858,076 identified cases on Saturday. These daily cases are grouped by the date reported to the state health department, not the date the test was performed.

Cases by county: 534,430 in Maricopa, 114,830 in Pima, 50,974 in Pinal, 37,041 in Yuma, 22,560 in Mojave, 18,605 in Yabapai, 17,634 in Coconino, 16,141 in Navajo, 11,881 in Cochise, 11,297 in Apache, 7,910 in Santa Cruz, 6,868 in Gira. According to state numbers, there are 5,542 in Graham, 2,454 in Lapas, and 570 in Greenlee.

According to state data, the per 100,000 case rate since the outbreak of the pandemic was highest in Yuma County, followed by Apache, Santa Cruz, Graham, and Navajo counties. The incidence in Yuma County is 16,107 per 100,000. By comparison, the average rate in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic was 9,577 per 100,000 as of Saturday, according to the CDC.

Navajo Nation reported a total of 30,435 cases and 1,263 confirmed deaths as of Friday. Navajo Nation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

As of Friday, the Arizona Correctional Bureau reported that 12,270 prisoners, including 2,241 in Tucson, 2,030 in Iman, 2,014 in Yuma, 1,303 in Lewis, and 1,163 in Douglas, were COVID-19-positive. did. 46,330 prisoners were tested throughout the state. A total of 2,759 prison staff were positive on self-reported tests, the agency said. Forty-three imprisoned people in Arizona have been confirmed dead in COVID-19, and an additional 11 are under investigation.

Race / ethnicity is unknown for 17% of all COVID-19 cases across the state, but 38% of positive cases are Caucasian, 30% are Hispanic or Latino, 5% are Native American, 3% are Black, 1 % Have been diagnosed with Asian / Pacific Islands descent. ..

Of those who have been positive in Arizona since the onset of the pandemic, 16% are under 20 years old, 44% are 20-44 years old, 15% are 45-54 years old, 12% are 55-64 years old, and 13% are 65 years old. I was over the age. ..

As of Sunday, the institute completed 4,217,160 diagnostic tests on unique individuals with COVID-19, 13.5% of which returned positive. That number includes both PCR and antigen testing. The percentage of positive tests over the past week was 6% for the second straight week, following 5% for the last 6 weeks. State numbers exclude data from laboratories that do not report electronically.

The State Department of Health includes cases where the antigen test, another type of test to determine the current infection, may be positive. An antigen test (not related to an antibody test) uses a nasal swab or another fluid sample to test for the current infection. Results are usually produced within 15 minutes.

Positive antigen test results are believed to be very accurate, but false-negative results are more likely, says Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic officials say doctors may recommend a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm negative antigen test results.

As of Saturday, Arizona had the sixth highest case rate in the country since January 21, 2020. CDC.

According to the CDC, the infection rate in Arizona is 11,779 per 100,000 people. The national average is 9,577 per 100,000 people, but states that were hit hard in the early stages of the pandemic may be underestimated due to the lack of available tests in March and April 2020. there is.

Reported deaths in Arizona: 17,268

Death by county: 9,836 in Maricopa, 2,391 in Pima, 868 in Pinal (869 was reported on Saturday), 830 in Yuma, 711 in Mojave, 525 in Navajo, 501 in Yavapai, 426 in Apache, 329 in Coconino, 284 in Cochise, Gira 226 in Santa Cruz, 174 in Lapas, 77 in Graham, 10 in Greenlee.

People over the age of 65 account for 12,942, or 75%, of the 17,268 deaths. After that, 15% of deaths were 55-64 years old, 6% were 45-54 years old, and 4% were 20-44 years old.

6% of deaths were of unknown race / ethnicity, but 50% of deaths were Caucasian, 28% Hispanic or Latino, 8% Native American, 3% Black, 1% Asia / Pacific Islands It was a people. Performance.

The world death toll on Sunday morning was 3,102,407. According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in the United States was the highest in the world at 571,964. A total of 17,268 deaths in Arizona represent approximately 3% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

