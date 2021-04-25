Walk-in Vaccine Clinic for South Langley Residents on Sunday





If you live in South Langley Township and were born before 1981, you can be vaccinated against COVID-19 without a reservation on Sunday. According to Fraser Health, the Drop Inclinic will take place from 11am to 8pm at the Langley Event Center at 7888 200St. read more: BC Reservation Priority COVID-19 Shots for People in Highly Transmitted Areas “It is still important for us to continue to follow public health orders and guidance, but vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine will help put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” health officials said in the media. Mentioned in the release. “This protects our health system and helps local businesses return to normal operations while reconnecting with loved ones and returning to the activities we enjoy. I’m one step closer. “ The story continues under the ad















If you think you live in South Langley Township, You can enter your zip code here Check if you are eligible for the Sunday Drop Clinic. Trend story Canada’s “Dawn Comes” in the Worst Public Health Crisis of the Century: WHO Adviser

How to talk to friends if you disagree with the COVID-19 restrictions The clinic is part of the state’s recent move to move much of the remaining supply of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 13 highly infected communities as the state is working on a third wave of pandemics. read more: “Great sigh of relief”: Purinthru part close to life after COVID after mass vaccination Adults born in one of the other priority communities before 1981 You can register You will be contacted to book your vaccination on the same day. On Friday, Vancouver Coastal Health temporarily opened one of the hotspot clinics for walk-in vaccination, but supplied as rumors of the event spread rapidly on social media and attracted hundreds of people. Was insufficient. The story continues under the ad The following areas are eligible for priority vaccination based on state plans: Fraser Health East Newton

Fleetwood

North Delta

North Sally

Panorama

Port Coquit Tram

South Langley Township

West Abbotsford

West Newton

Wealey Vancouver Coastal Health Kensington

Squamish

Britannia beach

Pine Crest Estate

Darcy Northern Health View link »

