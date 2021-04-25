Use of J & J vaccine by CAOK after considering “rare adverse events”





California — 58 counties in California will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, state health officials have announced. The state lifted the 11-day suspension of the vaccine after both state and federal health authorities considered the single-shot vaccine safe.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed the shot evaluation on Saturday, the day after the federal government issued a green light to confirm safety. Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday that nearly one million Californians had already been vaccinated with the single-shot vaccine.

Golden State has stopped using J & J after receiving reports from the federal government that at least six people developed severe blood clot cases after vaccination. One woman reportedly suffered from coagulation and died. “After a thorough review of the very rare adverse events following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Western Province Scientific Safety Review Workgroup supports the FDA and CDC’s recommendations to lift the vaccine suspension,” the state said. Epidemiologist Dr. Ericapan said.

Newsom, who was given J & J himself, also guaranteed the vaccine’s safety on Saturday. “As a result of additional reviews, analysis and scrutiny, experts have concluded that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective and protects you from the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “To date, about a million Californians, including myself and many of the state’s top doctors, have already been vaccinated with this vaccine.”

A spokesman for the California Public Health Service told the patch last week on condition of anonymity that there was “no information” about whether Californians experienced blood clotting after a single dose of the vaccine. Federal officials have pointed out that out of millions of vaccinations, cases of blood clotting are rare.

“In the end, the vaccine was shown to be safe and effective for the vast majority of people,” Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference on Friday night. “There was a resolution today.” Dr. Timothy Brewer, an expert on UCLA infections, said Americans should take swift action by the government to stop the vaccine as a sign of comfort. “People should take it as a sign that, yes, the federal agency responsible for overseeing these vaccines is very worried about safety,” he said. Above all, everyone should be vaccinated, Brewer said. “Vaccines are very effective in addition to being safe … Therefore, if you are eligible to be vaccinated, and if it is anyone over the age of 16, go ahead. “ The state continued to stockpile J & J doses from the federal government during the suspension, a spokesman added. “The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also an important tool in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially because more aggressive variants of the virus are spreading nationwide.” Said Mr. Pan. Given the increase in supply this week, the state may have a surplus in its hands. The Los Angeles County Department of Education’s vaccination supersite warned reservation holders on Sunday to bring friends who might need the vaccine. “We expect additional vaccines, so your friends and family should get their vaccines with you,” the text message warning read. Increased supply and increased ability to manage shots show a sharp recovery from the vaccine deployment that Californians knew just a few weeks ago. As of Sunday, more than half of people over the age of 16 received one of the three vaccines, Pan said. According to state officials, the state had more than 28 million vaccinations as of Sunday. Last week, five more counties in California came out of restriction with a state reopening plan. Currently, over 87% of the population enjoys the freedom of the orange layer. It is one notch on the most generous yellow layer of the state’s reopening plan. In the same week of last month, more than 83 percent of the population lived under the red layer. In addition, California’s positive rate of 1.5% was the lowest in the United States last week. Given these promising indicators, Newsum has fully reopened the state with a target of June 15. read more: Can California resume earlier than June 15th? Sunday California COVID-19 data 3,629,624 Cases of coronavirus have been reported in California so far. 1,739 A newly recorded confirmed case on Saturday. 1.3% Is a 7-day positive rate. 59,095,717 The test was conducted in California. 60,188 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. 28,200,566 Vaccine doses are given throughout the state.

