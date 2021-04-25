Another 780 cases, 1 new case





To provide important public security information to the community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism Consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We will update the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Sunday, April 25th, all day long. Oregon reports 780 new cases, one new death Oregon Health Department officials announced 780 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state to a total of 180,700. The total includes 111 more in Marion County and 8 more in Pork County. on Friday, Governor Kate Brown warned of possible stricter restrictions Due to the increase in cases. Marion and Pork counties, along with the other 10 counties, could face more restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms next week if the state reaches 300 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Baker (2), Benton (8), Craccamus (89), Kratosop (1), Colombia (8), Couse (3), Crook (15). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37), Lake (1), Lane ( 36), Lincoln (6), Lynn (31), Malfur (1), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Yamhill ( twenty one). Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death on Sunday, increasing the death toll in Oregon to 2,485. A 95-year-old man from Josephine County died on Saturday at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center, positive on April 21st. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. Authorities said 33,721 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Sunday. Of this total, 25,099 doses were given on Saturday and 8,622 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday. Meanwhile, the state aggregated 291 COVID-19 inpatients across Oregon on Sunday. This is four less than Saturday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit bed has remained unchanged since Saturday, at 66. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Sunday. 2,485: Death due to COVID-19.

180,700: Total case.

291: Hospitalized patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county This is the number of both positive and estimated cases on the test and the number of deaths as of Sunday. Baker: 900 cases, 14 dead.

Benton: 2,832 cases, 19 dead.

Craccamus: 15,924 cases, 206 deaths.

Kratsop: 920 cases, 8 dead.

Colombia: 1,602 cases, 26 deaths.

Coos: 2,005 cases, 32 dead.

Crook: 946 cases, 19 dead.

Curry: 615 cases, 9 people died.

Deshuts: 7,635 cases, 73 dead.

Douglas: 3,093 cases, 68 dead.

Gilliam: 57 cases, 1 dead.

Grants: 464 cases, 4 people died.

Harney: 318 cases, 7 dead.

Hood River: 1,148 cases, 30 dead.

Jackson: 10,245 cases, 129 deaths.

Jefferson: 2,095 cases, 32 dead.

Josephine: 3,151 cases, 65 deaths.

Klamath: 3,805 cases, 59 dead.

Lake: 421 cases, 7 people died.

Lane: 12,032 cases, 144 people died.

Lincoln: 1,328 cases, 20 dead.

Rin: 4,345 cases, 64 people died.

Malheur: 3,440 cases, 59 deaths.

Marion: 20,796 cases, 300 dead.

Tomorrow: 1,088 cases, 15 dead.

Multnomah: 35,993 cases, 574 dead.

Pork: 3,534 cases, 52 dead.

Sherman: 57 cases, 1 dead.

Tillamook: 599 cases, 3 dead.

Umatilla: 8,029 cases, 84 dead.

Union: 1,425 cases, 23 people died.

Warowa: 160 cases, 5 dead.

Wasco: 1,332 cases, 28 people died.

Washington: 24,123 cases, 229 deaths.

Wheeler: 26 cases, 1 dead.

Yam Hill: 4,217 cases, 75 dead. Source: Oregon Health Department Washington, Oregon, Allows Continued Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Healthcare providers in Oregon can continue to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as long as they can ensure that the patient or their caregiver is informed of the benefits and risks in their native language. The Oregon Department of Health published its guidance this weekend after a safety review. According to the Oregon public broadcaster, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the suspension of vaccination on Friday, saying the risk of blood clots is very low. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup states that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “generally safe and effective, with educational materials for patients and providers that are culturally and linguistically relevant in plain language to support informed decision making. We have found that once it becomes available, it is guaranteed to resume its use. “ Currently, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine stored at the Oregon vaccination site has been administered more than 100,000 times. Virginia Barreda is the latest news and public security reporter for the Statesman Journal.She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @vbarreda2..







