Fauci acknowledges that outdoor COVID-19 infections are “low” and expects updated mask guidance
Doctor Anthony Fauci I believe Disease Control Center Will provide updates soon COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Guidance on the use of face masks outdoors. This is called “common sense.”
Face masks have played an increasingly central role in recent debates, as many have questioned the continued and widespread use of masks, despite the ever-increasing number of vaccinations nationwide. I am.Georgia’s mother spread her word of mouth this week There was a sound Her local school board will continue to work on the mask until next year.
Fauci agrees with some of the ideas, stating that the risks to those engaged in outdoor activities are “very small,” especially for vaccinated individuals.
“What I believe you will hear, what the country will hear soon, is an updated guideline from the CDC,” Fauci said in ABC.this week.. “CDC is a science-based organization. They don’t want to look at the data and make guidelines unless the data supports it.”
“But looking back at common sense, the risk is very low, especially if you’re vaccinated,” he said.
Fauci quoted figures showing that about 30% of the population is fully vaccinated and at least 50% have already been vaccinated once.
Recent CDC Removed the recommended pause For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the vaccine “continues to meet” criteria for “safety, efficacy and quality.”
Fauci said the suspension order was not a mistake, even though vaccine hesitation remains a significant hurdle to vaccination efforts.
“There was a pause, it was investigated, and we’re pushing it forward,” he said.
A Recent Fox News Poll We found that one in five people refused the vaccine. Due to concerns about urgent development, we requested more data before scheduling the appointment for the first dose.
“People will find that we take safety very seriously,” Fauci said. “We are trying to combat the degree of vaccine hesitation that is still there.”
