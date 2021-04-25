Utah’s coronavirus rate continues to rise slightly

(Rick Eagan | Salt Lake Tribune) Individuals experiencing the Salt Lake City will receive assistance from the Salt Lake City Community Commitment Program Resource Fair from the Homeless Court on Rio Grande Street, COVID-19 vaccination and other services. Is done. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Rio Grande Street.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber..

As reported by health officials on Sunday, the proportion of cases of coronavirus continues to rise slightly across the state.

On Wednesday, the state saw a surge in COVID-19 cases. 590 tabulation — 611 is the most common in the day since April 6th when it was reported. A week ago, the average for 7 days was 3.6%. Last week’s seven-day average, which ended on Sunday, was 6.1%.

Only 281 new cases were reported on Sunday, but the percentage was 6.86%, higher than the 7-day average.

More than one-third of the state’s population (1,254,929) has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once.

On Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the latest proceedings. It is to encourage missionaries around the world to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to “protect themselves and others.”The church had previously sent a similar message to the church Utah missionaries..

“Under the direction of their mission leader” news release “The missionary’s medical coordinator monitors the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in their missionaries and informs them when they can receive it,” said the missionary department of the Faith.

At the educational level, within the past week, three school districts in Kane, San Juan, and Iron County and one Orem Charter School have stopped requesting doctor’s notes from students seeking mask exemption at school. ..

instead of, Parents just sign the form Guarantee that children are suffering from a medical condition that interferes with their ability to wear masks.Supporters Davis, Weber, Alpine districtAbove all, we seek the same approach in meetings, letters, and phone calls to administrators.

The· Public health order to manage school masks The same term has been used for exemptions since March 2020, but schools can request medical instructions to grant exemptions, but not necessarily.

Still, Utah Health Department spokesman Chara Haley said, “The order does not allow parents to grant face mask exemptions.”

Dr. Angela Dunn, an epidemiologist who spoke for a science-based strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Utah last week. She announced she would leave the state-wide post Instead, he heads the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Her withdrawal from state-level policymaking persists as infections diminish, mutations complicate the situation, and even if vaccines are not yet available or desired for all residents, Utah. Opens the question of how to tackle pandemic control in the last few months.

Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 7,518 / 2,039,298.

Fully vaccinated Utahns • 870,592.

Cases reported in the last day • 281.

Deaths reported in the last day • 2.2.

COVID-19 died of a man in Box Elder County and a woman in Salt Lake County, both between the ages of 65 and 84.

Tests reported in the last day • 4,096 people were tested for the first time. A total of 2,530,491 people were tested.

Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 157. It’s up five since Saturday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 61 are in the intensive care unit.

Percentage of positive tests • The state-specific method is 6.86%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 6.1%.

The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The Sunday rate was 4.07%, higher than the 7-day average of 3%.

[Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.]

Total up to now • 395,431 cases; 2,182 dead. 16,061 hospitalizations; 2,530,491 tested.