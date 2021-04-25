Fauci expects the CDC to revise the mask guidelines, says COVID-19’s outdoor infection risk is “really low.”





paper Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will revise the guidelines on Sunday after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges that the risk of COVID-19 infection in the outdoor environment is “very low.” He said he was expecting. .. “ Forch said the risk of COVID-19 infection is “very small” for people engaged in outdoor activities, especially for vaccinated individuals. “What I believe you will hear, what the country will hear soon, is an updated guideline from the CDC,” Fauci told ABC “this week.” “CDC is a science-based organization. They look at the data and don’t want to make guidelines unless the data confirms it.” Relation: California is infected with a virus from worst to first “But looking back at common sense, the risk is very low, especially if you’re vaccinated,” he said. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has previously confirmed that the agency is trying to relax its outdoor mask wearing policy. “This is the question we are looking at,” she said at last week’s “Today” show when asked if people still needed to be masked outside when they weren’t near others. Said. “And now we are really trying to expand vaccination. There is this complex message that there are still hotspots in this country … Consider the outdoor masking question, which we still have COVID. Some people are dying at, “she continued. According to the CDC, more than 94 million Americans are fully vaccinated, accounting for 28.5% of the total population of the United States. Relation: J & J vaccine distribution resumes as authorities fight hesitation Last week, US health officials lifted an 11-day suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccination at the recommendation of an expert committee. A CDC adviser said the benefits of a single dose of COVID-19 outweigh the rare risk of blood clots. Still, vaccine hesitation remains a problem. Throughout the country, pharmacists and public health authorities are seeing demand declining and supply increasing. Louisiana has stopped asking the federal government for a full allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine. About three-quarters of Kansas counties have refused new vaccine shipments at least once in the past month. In Mississippi, authorities have asked the federal government to ship vials in smaller packages to avoid wasting them, and about half of Iowa’s counties have stopped requesting new doses from the state. Relation: The United States promises India “immediately” assistance in the face of a catastrophic COVID-19 surge To combat hesitation, Louisiana continues to increase outreach activities with community organizations and faith-based leaders, a hotline to help people schedule appointments and find free transportation to vaccination centers. Was installed. The Ministry of Health sent more than 100,000 mails on Monday to encourage people to vaccinate. Robocalls from local medical directors are also being sent to landlines in the state. Some states, such as Iowa, Texas, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Texas, have already abolished mask policies in recent months. Health officials have warned that some states may lift restrictions too soon. Warrensky urgently warned state officials last month to stay vigilant, “I’m really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we recommend.” Said. FOX News, The Associated Press, and Jordan Smith contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.

