Antimalarial drug, throat spray found to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, Singapore news and top stories

The use of throat sprays or the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine has been shown to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in healthy people in areas with high infection rates.

In a field survey of more than 3,000 healthy young migrant workers quarantined in Tuas South Dormitory last May, povidone iodine throat spray or oral hydroxychloroquine once daily infected with SARS. It turns out that the number of people has decreased. -CoV-2 has increased by more than 20%.

Overall, a team of clinicians-scientists at the National University Health System (NUHS) studied 3,037 asymptomatic healthy young men with an average age of 33 years.

Residents of these dorms mainly came from India and Bangladesh.

They were divided into 5 groups, each given a different set of drugs for 6 weeks.

Vitamin C was given to the control group, zinc and vitamin C to the second group, povidone iodine throat spray to the third group, hydroxychloroquine to the fourth group, and ivermectin to the last group. did. At that time, Covid-19 clusters were still prevalent in Singapore dormitories, with residents quarantined or quarantined in their own rooms.

Six weeks later, blood samples were collected and analyzed for antibody response to the Covid-19-causing virus, Sars-CoV-2. Researchers found that 70% of the vitamin C group was infected, while 46% of the povidone iodine spray group and 49% of the workers in the hydroxychloroquine group were infected with the virus.

No worker died or required hospitalization due to pneumonia, a broader category of patients with Covid-19. They were primarily in compliance, with an overall compliance rate of 80%.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was not used in this study due to the lack of PCR test resources at the time.

The NUHS team was led by Associate Professor Raymond Seet, Senior Consultant in the Department of Neurology, National University Hospital School of Medicine, and was attended by infectious disease experts Paul Tambyah and Alex Cook, as well as Dr Amy Quek and Associate. Professor Michael Hartmann. Their findings are published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Diversion of existing available drugs, such as povidone iodine and hydroxychloroquine, is a practical way to control the spread of the virus, especially in areas where Covid-19 is widespread, says Seet. ..

He, Dr. Quek, and Professor Hartman were early volunteers in the dormitory, where they ran medical posts and screened residents of infectious diseases who may need hospital care, he added. “At the beginning of the outbreak, the number of dormitory infections was overwhelming. At that time, I came up with the idea of ​​conducting a study with Professor Tambia and Associate Professor Cook. All of these have a comprehensive purpose of supporting mitigation. Had a burden on our health care system. “

Throat sprays can be purchased at pharmacies, but hydroxychloroquine requires a doctor’s prescription.

“Oral hydroxychloroquine or povidone iodine throat spray is an existing drug that is readily available and has a known safety profile. It is suitable for closed and highly exposed environments, especially in regions and countries where Covid-19 is present. It can represent a viable preventive strategy for the individual living. Vaccination is not available or widespread. “

Still, he warns that non-pharmacological interventions such as masking and physical distance are the only proven means of reducing infection until mass vaccination is successfully implemented worldwide. did.

Given the short half-life of both drugs, individuals are protected from infection only when they take the drug.

Common side effects of hydroxychloroquine include headache, dizziness, diarrhea, gastric spasm and vomiting. These symptoms may be alleviated when tablets are taken with food.

Povidone iodine can cause local irritation to the mucous membranes as well as allergic reactions. People with thyroid disorders should consult a doctor before using a throat spray.