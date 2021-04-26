“A Way Forward”: LA Co. reports 408 cases, hospitalization reduced





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Sunday, but health officials said a relatively small number reflected late weekend reports. Said that it may be.

According to state statistics, the number of patients with coronavirus in county hospitals decreased from 444 to 407 on Saturday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 101 to 103. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the county has brought a total of 1,231,532 cases and 23,773 deaths on Sundays, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

“This virus has long caused havoc and pain in our county, but we now have a way to end the pandemic,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Saturday. .. “For everyone eligible to be vaccinated, it’s more important than ever to look up information about vaccine safety and book as soon as possible. Doing so protects yourself and is just as important. That’s it. ”Keep healthy so that you can continue to support your loved ones. “ People over the age of 16 who live or work in Los Angeles County will be reminded this weekend that they will be vaccinated without reservation at all county-operated vaccination sites for the duration of the supply. (Children 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Registration for the COVID-19 appointment is completed onsite.

This is a major change from the early days of vaccination, which was under-reserved. County officials also said they would resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and provide the necessary warning material for rare cases of blood clots.

The county’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Paul Simon, told reporters at an online briefing on Friday that the county has about 13,000 J & J vaccines, plus 25,000 for other providers such as pharmacies and health centers. Said it may be owned by. Get vaccinated directly from the state or federal government. An advisory board at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the J & J vaccine re-enter the circulation on Friday, with potentially dangerous blood clots occurring in 15 of the approximately 7 million doses given nationwide. Warned about. Earlier this month, he urged the vaccine to be withheld.

Within hours, the Commission’s recommendations were adopted by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, clarifying how to resume vaccination. “We are developing, or at least currently completing, the materials used for our clients and providers, and we can move forward,” said Simon. Simon continued to promote vaccine safety, noting that the incidence of blood clotting cases that had to be withheld 10 days ago was low. He called it an “excellent vaccine.” “We feel that this side effect seems to be very rare and we should not hesitate to get the J & J vaccine,” he said. There was concern that news of blood clots that stopped the use of vaccines could lead to public hesitation about vaccination. Although its impact is difficult to measure, Los Angeles County is seeing fewer people making reservations at several vaccination sites. Simon said that some county sites are still seeing their appointments fill up quickly, while others are not, especially in Antelope Valley. “We are watching this very carefully,” Simon said. “Increasing vaccination rates across the county’s population will increase the number of unvaccinated reservoirs that will become less and less interested in vaccination, and the group will include a wide range of people. I think there is a hard nose …. I don’t think it’s a big percentage, but there’s one in that camp, and there’s another that I consider a softer nose. It’s now. Is no, but otherwise you may be persuaded. “” He said that the slowdown in the pace of people making reservations could be due to a variety of factors, including the recent declining trend in the number of COVID cases that may make people believe that shots are not needed, and potentially more people. Is a source other than other counties, such as pharmacies. “We have already vaccinated that part of the population that desperately wanted to be vaccinated,” he said. “I was in a hurry early on. Others were willing to wait a bit, but I still felt that vaccination was really important, so I worked hard to make an early appointment. And now we’re slipping into the rest of the group of people who aren’t sure if there’s a level of hesitation or reluctance and need more information. “ Until Monday, walk-up vaccinations are available at: -Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center, 3850E. Avenue S; -Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood; –Balboa Sports Complex, 17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino; -Canyons University, 25000 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita; –Cal State Northridge, 18343 Plummer St. ; -Eugene of Legon Park, 4021 E. First Street, Los Angeles; –Pomona Fairplex, 2370 E. Arrow Highway, Gate 15; and -LA County Education Department, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey. — City News Service

