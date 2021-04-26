Health
Covid, Kids, Summer Camps: CDC Offers New Guidance
This second summer of coronavirus differs from the first summer in several important ways. Children under the age of 16 are not yet eligible for vaccination, but at least 140 million adult Americans I got one or both shots..And public health officials have a better idea of how the virus spreads in a camping environment — and they show a year’s worth of research. What should I do And Things to avoid..
However, camping comes with risks.Published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday Long-awaited guidance This summer, to keep kids safe and fall asleep in indoor and outdoor camps, and just for the day.
According to the CDC, campers and staff should be placed in small groups or cohorts to minimize exposure to other people. While in the cohort, the child is at least 3 feet away from his peers and should always wear a mask except when eating, swimming or sleeping. Campers should be kept at a distance of 6 feet if unmasked or with people outside the cohort. Whenever possible, camping activities should be done outdoors. Motorhomes should avoid indoor sports and games with close contact. Disinfect. frequently.
CDC advice is given with anxious and vaccinated parents about a month before many summer camps begin. Ask the kids what they can do Experts say while they wait for the vaccine It may take another year.. More than 3.6 million children tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics.. Studies show that children are less likely to get sick or die than adults, but they can still get sick and spread the virus.
Experts point out some relevant examples.Outbreaks in Minnesota County earlier this year Dating back to 26 youth sports teams.. CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned this month that a youth-related outbreak was “related to youth sports and extracurricular activities,” due to a surge in incidents elsewhere.
Officials in Michigan, where the first virus variant found in the UK is driving the spread I recently sounded an alarm About relatively high levels of children hospitalized for covid-19, a disease caused by the virus.
last year, Georgia summer camp Here’s an example of what might go wrong if an administrator doesn’t follow the CDC guidelines. The sleeping camp turned into a superspreader, and in less than a week 260 children and staff (more than three-quarters of the 344 tested) became ill. At the camp, everyone had to test negative for the virus before joining. The staff had to wear masks, but the children did not.
More than 1,000 miles north, four powerful counterexamples: At a sleeping camp in Maine, Staff conducted virus tests before and after the camper vans arrived and quarantined them. Campers and counselors have been placed in the cohort. Everyone was wearing masks. Of the 1,022 participants from 41 states, only three tested positive in the first week of arrival. They were quarantined, their contacts were quarantined, and no other viral infections occurred for about two months in the camp. According to a CDC study..
“These findings have important implications for the successful implementation of the covid-19 mitigation strategy in other night camps, boarding schools, and universities,” the study concluded.
Almost a year later, the latest CDC guidance is based on these experiences, Limited viral infections in schools that require masksThis has led authorities to revise the recommendation to reduce the distance between students from 6 feet to 3 feet.
Summer camp best practices sound familiar to anyone who has tracked school guidance. According to the CDC, ventilation is important in addition to masking and distance. Children should avoid sharing toys, books and games and have their own assigned turnips to store their belongings.
For overnight camps Authorities recommend All eligible individuals should be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks in advance. Unvaccinated people must provide proof that their coronavirus test is negative and should be checked daily upon arrival and thereafter. If the community is infected frequently in the area, the CDC recommends that the camp perform screening tests.
Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, is one of those who applied for a camp to put their children to sleep. last month, She told the Washington Post She said she considered the camp “a reasonable risk for our family” and believed that her sons would wear masks to remind everyone around them to do the same.
“There are real benefits to going camping and experiencing away from your parents, especially if you’ve been trapped with your parents for the past year,” says Bartlett.
