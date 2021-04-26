Health
People under the age of 50 were urged to vaccinate the UK “to keep it on the path to normal”
People under the age of 50 are being encouraged to get the Covid-19 vaccine so that the UK can “continue on the path to normal”.
After deregulation in Wales and Scotland and a surge in coronavirus cases, the UK sent more than 600 urgently needed medical devices to India, causing people to accept Jab’s offer.
A UK government campaign called “All vaccinations give us hope” will launch a television ad that introduces healthcare professionals and volunteers involved in the deployment of vaccinations across the UK.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the campaign was primarily aimed at people under the age of 50 who were offered the first dose to encourage the vaccine, and people over the age of 50 who were booked for the second dose. I said there is. Capture.
Health Minister Matt Hancock said:
“This campaign reminds us of everything we have experienced as a nation, and everything we have to look forward to, and the tireless efforts of volunteers, NHS heroes and the British people. is.
“All vaccinations give us hope. We are on the path to normal and encourage everyone to accept the vaccine when it comes.”
Starting Monday in the UK, 44-year-olds will be invited to book a jab. NHS England states that about 500,000 44-year-olds will receive a text recommending that they get jabs through the National Health Service.
In Northern Ireland, the vaccine program is fully open from Monday to everyone between the ages of 35 and 39.
Over the weekend, figures confirmed that more than half of the UK’s total population received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Of the 46,253,754 jabs given in the UK so far, 33,666,638 were the first doses, an increase of 142,215 from the previous day, according to government data up to April 24.
Meanwhile, in Wales, pubs, restaurants, cafes and other hospitality companies will be able to offer outdoor services again on Monday.
From Monday, as many outdoor wedding receptions as there are outdoor activities for up to 30 people are allowed, and attractions for outdoor visitors can also be held.
It was after other restrictions were relaxed on Saturday, allowing six people to meet outdoors.
In Scotland, cafes, restaurants and beer gardens are open from Monday, and there are also non-essential shops, gyms, pools, libraries and museums.
Hospitality must end indoors at 8 pm and alcohol can only be served outdoors.
People can meet other people for food and drink, and up to 6 people from 2 households can interact indoors in public places.
Meanwhile, the Foreign, Commonwealth Office for Development announced that the first of nine life-saving kits, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, will arrive in New Delhi early on Tuesday.
The move follows discussions with the Government of India, with more consignment shipments expected later this week.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said: “The purpose is to provide the support Indians need when they need it, judging from the dire scenes seen in many hospitals in India.
“There is another series of shipments. The first one was announced today and we are in continuous discussion with the Government of India about more things they may or may not need.
“They are close friends and increasingly important partners, so we want to provide all the support, but we also need this kind of international cooperation to survive the pandemic.
“We will not be safe until we are all safe.”
For the fourth consecutive Sunday, India set a global daily record for new infectious diseases, with an additional 349,691 cases confirmed.
The country has a total of over 16.9 million, second only to the United States.
When asked if Britain should help more at Westminster Hour on BBC Radio 4, Conservative MP Damian Hines said: In all of this, we need to work together as we are ultimately one world and, by the nature of the pandemic, disappear only when it is everywhere. Therefore, we absolutely need to cooperate.
“Of course, so is the vaccine program. We are in a good position to help with the 400 million doses of various vaccine formulations.”
Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to visit India this week before the recent deadly wave of the pandemic forced him to cancel, said Britain would do whatever it could to help the country through the crisis. It was.
