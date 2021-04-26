National DNA Day 2021: How to Attend a Celebration and Some Important Facts

April 25th is National DNA Day 2021 and is an important celebration of scientific discoveries. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), it is worth celebrating as it commemorates several things. First, the double helix structure of DNA was discovered on the same day in 1953, and the Human Genome Project was launched in 2003, also on April 25.

The· International Business Times The National Day Calendar reported that the completion of this human genome mapping changed the study. Moreover, this opportunity is a great time for people from different disciplines to learn more about DNA, genetics, and genomics.

The purpose of National DNA Day is to give teachers, students, and the general public an opportunity to learn about and observe the latest advances in genomic research and how such advances affect their lives. Explained that it is to provide.

DNA is an organic compound, and molecules carry genetic instructions that organize the development and function of all living organisms and some viruses. These compounds are responsible for transmitting the unique and specific properties of each organism.

How People Participate in 2021 National DNA Day

There are many ways to participate in this year’s National DNA Day. One of them is to learn more about the topic by reading articles, reading books, and watching videos about DNA.

NHGRI not only provides visually impressive educational videos, but also easy-to-understand ones. There are also interesting activities that people can try in time for this annual event.For example, an individual can learn how to extract DNA from either Frozen or fresh strawberries at home.

National day calendar It’s also a good idea to look at a documentary about DNA. Even if people choose to celebrate this opportunity, more importantly, how they learn more about it.

National DNA Day Facts

As mentioned earlier, National DNA Day celebrates the success of the 2003 Human Genome Project and the discovery of the DNA double helix by James Watson and Francis Crick in 1953.

The IBT reported that the opportunity was officially commemorated on April 25th each year and began after 108.th A parliamentary session passed the “2003 Day Coexistence Resolution.”

by NHGRIThis annual celebration is a lot of excitement for educators, students, and the general public to discover more about the latest advances in genomic research and learn what DNA means for their lives. Providing various opportunities.

NHGRI, one of the 27 centers and laboratories that form the National Institutes of Health (NIH), encourages organizations to organize and host events celebrating National DNA Day from January to May each year. I am.

Interesting information about DNA

As further reported by the IBT, DNA is located in the nucleus of cells in the body, and each cell contains many DNA molecules. Because the cells are small, the DNA is tightly packed into a form that can be identified as a chromosome.

Basically, the human genome contains 3 billion bases, about 99% of which are identical in all individuals. Only the rest explains human differences such as eye color and skin.

The DNA looks very small, but when unpacked, the DNA in all cells is about 6 feet long when unwound and grouped end-to-end.

When reproductive, the organism gets half of its DNA from its father and the other half from its mother. Nevertheless, the entire mitochondrial DNA comes from the mother, as only egg cells retain mitochondria during the fertilization process. this is, Genomics Education Program website.

DNA, whether acquired or genetic, can also be mutated.And while some of these mutations can cause health problems, cells Genetic mutation..

A related report on the 2021 National DNA Day celebration is shown in the Staffordshire University YouTube video below.

