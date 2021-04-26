Half of Kansas counties that have not yet reached herd immunity reduce the COVID-19 vaccine

Kansas remains far from reaching the coveted public health standards for herd immunity against COVID-19, but the lack of a vulnerable body essentially starves the virus. Over 60 counties I just declined the weekly allocation of vaccine doses.

Not long ago, local health officials struggled to get enough doses for those seeking pandemic protection. Now they are nervous to make people happy to take their shots — and are organizing ways to get the most out of the doses given to smaller groups.

Consider Barton County in central Kansas. Named after Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross. So far, about 30% of adults have been vaccinated at least once, compared to 36.4% of the state as a whole.

Decreased demand for COVID-19 vaccine

“Herd immunity sounds great and 80% sounds great,” said Karen Winkelman, a nurse and director of Barton County Health. “But I don’t think we’ll reach that.”

She will be happy if half of the adults in Barton County are vaccinated. Herd immunity usually requires more than three-quarters of the population to be protected from the virus.

If a county like the Burton Plateau is in its 30-50% range, experts are usually worried that the community remains vulnerable to illness, overwhelming hospitals, and avoidable deaths. ..

“That’s a problem,” said Dennis Crisel, secretary-general of the Kansas Regional Health Service Association. “Everyone will agree that 30% will not do it.”

He said that once the decline in vaccination rates settled down, more waves would rush into the deadly pandemic.

“That means COVID is still likely to continue to exist in the community,” Kriesel said.

Fifty percent of vaccinated counties have more freedom to socialize without masks and eat at indoor restaurants.

“But conversely, if there are so many unvaccinated people, (COVID-19) stays, roots and continues to spread, they are mutated and variants are developed,” Kriesel said. Mr. says. “They are constantly changing.”

It’s not just Barton County. This week, 62 counties rejected weekly vaccinations from the state.

In a weekly phone call with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Winkelman said: … “Do you feel like you’ve saturated your community?”‘Maybe. ‘”

Cheyenne, Decatur, Lane, Phillips, Sheridan, and Woodson counties have skipped allocations for the past four weeks. Their vaccination rates range from approximately 26% to 32%.

Demand for vaccination is stagnant. A spokesperson for Governor Laura Kelly said Kansas may feel less threatened by a pandemic after a steady reduction in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

“It seems that there is a lack of urgency because some people are waiting to get the vaccine at the most convenient time,” the governor’s office said in an email.

The county can also receive vaccines through federal programs such as the Retail Pharmacy Program and the Federal Dialysis Program, and from federal agencies such as the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Mr. Kriesel said the county may have skipped allocations for other reasons, including hesitation in vaccines and some of the population indifferent to vaccines.

“It’s not a safety issue … it’s,” yes, but if you get infected with COVID, I might have a snuff, “he said. “So I don’t know if I count them as vaccine repellents. People are more indifferent.”

Strategy change

Krisel said plans are underway to target young high school students who make up a number of new cases in the state.

“I hope it leads us to a more decent path along that path,” he said. “If that’s 30-50 (%), that’s great, but that’s not enough.”

Meanwhile, the state is creating public health campaigns for people who are indifferent or reluctant to get vaccinated.

The minimum shipment of Moderna comes with 10 vials. Once the vial is punctured, it should be used within 12 hours. The minimum shipment of Pfizer is 195 vials. They last only 6 hours after the seal is broken.

“Even if you’re doing a good job (and I think Kansas does), you can spread the vials between providers, but the right number of people actually pierce the vials that day. Unless lined up for, the providers themselves hesitate, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Vaccination Administrators Association.

Hannan said rural areas may need to move from mass vaccination sites to community-trusted private providers and retail pharmacies that may have closer relationships with local patients. Said not.

That is the direction Barton County is heading. The county accepted 500 doses this week. It is currently the first walk-in in the health sector since January, sharing some of the county’s quotas with three regional hospitals.

But nurse and county health director Winkelman said he wouldn’t twist people’s arms to get vaccinated.

“I want to see more numbers, but I can also respect people’s decisions,” she said.

