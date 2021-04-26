You are not safe from a 6-foot or 60-foot COVID social distance: Study





Social distance at 60 feet is less secure than 6 feet. And indoor “exposure time” is actually much more important. New research From Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In a report disagreeing with the widely accepted COVID-19 prevention guidelines, researchers found that health officials’ 6-foot rules had “almost benefits,” especially when wearing masks inside. No. “ “Distance doesn’t help much, and when you’re indoors, it’s as safe as 60 feet at 6 feet, which gives you a false sense of security,” writes Martin Basant, a MIT engineering professor. did. the study, Told CNBC.. “In fact, everyone in that space is at about the same risk.” During the study, researchers calculated the risk of exposure to the virus based on factors such as time spent inside, air filtration, and circulation, according to a study published this week in the minutes of the National Academy of Sciences. They also looked at factors such as mask use, vaccination, breathing, diet, and respiratory activity such as conversation. They found that the length of time spent indoors with infected people was more important than the distance you were away from them. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention According to researchers, the World Health Organization has overlooked it. “The air that a person breathes while wearing a mask tends to rise and fall elsewhere in the room, so there is really no physical basis, so it is exposed to the average background. Will be done. [air]”Bazant said. He added: “Our analysis continues to show that we don’t really need a lot of closed space. Often the space is big enough, well ventilated and people spend time together. Time is such that those spaces can be safely manipulated even at full capacity, and the scientific support for reducing the capacity of these spaces is actually not very good. “ A socially distant outdoor concert at Lincoln Center Plaza in Manhattan on April 7, 2021. Robert Miller Mr. Bazant said the 6-foot social distance rule that closed businesses and schools was “unreasonable.” “We need not only fear, but also scientific information that is actually communicated in an analytical way,” he said. CDC Avoid crowds He said the guidelines were likely to be based on early studies with large particles of respiratory droplets. “This emphasis on distance was really irrelevant from the beginning. The CDC or WHO has never justified it,” said Basant. “The only justification I know is based on coughing and sneezing studies, where we look at the largest particles that can settle on the floor, but they are still very close. Has large droplets in a longer or shorter range. “ This study does not mention whether there is a difference in safety risk between 0 feet and 6 feet. In general, masks work by blocking large respiratory droplets such as coughing and sneezing, but most people infected with the coronavirus do not show these symptoms.

