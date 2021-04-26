Recovered but still suffering from long Covid

Death is not the only bad result for people infected with Covid-19.

Although we tend to focus on the total number of new cases and deaths each day, these numbers do not give the big picture.

There are many other pandemic results, but daily statistics are not immediately apparent.

One example is the impact of hospitals filled with Covid-19 cases on the management and outcome of other illnesses.

Each occupied bed replaces another case, just as each case reviewed by a doctor takes time away from another.

This affects how and when other conditions are diagnosed and treated.

The majority of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are thankfully asymptomatic (symptom-free), but those who develop symptoms and survive cannot necessarily escape Scott-free.

Multiple complications

The severity and risk level of complications from Covid-19 are higher in the elderly and in those with complications such as diabetes, renal disease, heart failure, cancer, and obesity.

Symptoms associated with Covid-19 come in many forms, and how long they last depends on the individual.

These do not always correlate with the level of severity or the presence of complications.

Long-term symptoms that last more than 12 weeks from the onset of the disease are part of the so-called Longcovid Syndrome and are common in people with complex or severe illness.

They can be divided into several subgroups.

Respiratory Symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, and the need for oxygenation. These symptoms and their impact on quality of life, whether due to Covid-19 or other lung disease, are those who suffer from severe lung tissue damage, especially lung scarring (fibrosis). Is higher.

mental health Symptoms include anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders, headaches, and cognitive impairment or slowdown (also known as “brain fog”).

heart Symptoms include palpitation and chest pain.

Blood clot

Other These include fatigue, muscle aches, general weakness, joint pain, and hair loss.

The most common symptoms are shortness of breath, malaise, and anxiety / depression, according to studies in China, the United States, and Europe.

According to a study in Italy, 87.4% of discharged patients who recovered from Covid-19 were still symptomatic on day 60.

More than half complained of fatigue, about 40% complained of shortness of breath, and 44.1% felt a decline in quality of life.

Studies published in the latest edition of the journal Lancet Psychiatry It was found that one in three survivors of Covid-19 was diagnosed with a neurological or psychiatric disorder within 6 months of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The study, which examined the health records of 230,000 patients, found that the most common mental health conditions were anxiety disorders, mood disorders (such as depression), substance abuse disorders, and insomnia.

Neurological conditions included diagnoses such as stroke and dementia.

Long-term care

Because these long Covid symptoms manifest in many ways, it is logical that long-term care is handled by an interdisciplinary team that assesses and manages not only the physical but also mental health aspects of rehabilitation.

In addition to doctors, you need to bring in psychiatrists, psychologists, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists.

Appropriate interventions need to be introduced early, taking into account nutrition and rehabilitation needs.

All long-term Covid-19 follow-up studies have noted a significant decline in quality of life and function.

Severe Covid-19 can cause muscle wasting and feeding difficulties, and when combined with malnutrition, can exacerbate both physical and psychological consequences.

Globally, the number of patient support and support groups is increasing.

Many of these are on social media platforms such as Facebook.

They provide space for patients to share their struggle, which may prove to be catharsis.

For some, it’s a way to learn from the experience of others and become more aware of the story behind the numbers.

Healthcare professionals need to be aware that care will not end upon discharge.

From a management perspective, people at high risk of long-term complications should be actively identified and screened for the above conditions, especially mental health.

These can be done directly or with increasingly available telemedicine tools.

Future needs

As the number of active cases increases, it is inevitable that the number of patients with long-term Covid syndrome will increase.

Policy makers need to provide the necessary funding as services need to be readjusted in anticipation of growing needs.

The people have a more important role. We are at the forefront of this war and many of us need to be casual about the risk of getting infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The more cases there are, the more complications there are.

It is imperative to continue to adhere to standard operating procedures, especially the use of face masks, physical distances, and avoidance of closed, crowded and poorly ventilated areas.

Last but not least, we must take advantage of the blessings we have in the form of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Many countries have not yet made these vaccines available and are gaining momentum in Phase 2 of the National Covid-19 vaccination program, so this modern scientific miracle has repeatedly proved to reduce the incidence of severe cases. Remember that it has been done. COVID 19.

Dr. Helmy Haja Mydin is a pulmonologist and chief executive officer of the Socio-Economic Research Initiative, a think tank specializing in evidence-based policy. For more information, please email starhealth @ thestar.com.my. The information provided is for educational and communication purposes only. Star We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, functionality, usefulness, or other guarantees regarding the content displayed in this column. Star We are not liable for any direct or indirect loss, property damage or personal injury caused by our reliance on such information.