Israel investigates myocarditis in people vaccinated with Pfizer

The Israeli Ministry of Health has announced that it will investigate a small number of cases of myocardial inflammation in people vaccinated against COVID-19 by Pfizer. It is not clear if this is related to vaccination.
Professor Wehman Asses, head of the government epidemic team. He said the first analysis identified 62 cases of myocarditis, especially in more than 5 million people vaccinated after the second vaccination and in men under the age of 30. However, he emphasized that it is unclear whether this number is higher than normal and whether the recorded cases are associated with vaccination. He added that the Ministry of Health is investigating the matter.
Asses also noted that the disease, which often resolves without complications, can be caused by many viral infections and other factors.
According to Pfizer, no abnormal increase in this condition has been observed with the vaccine.
The company said: “There was no increase in the incidence of myocarditis compared to the general public. (…) Currently, there is no evidence to claim that myocarditis is a risk associated with the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. As part of an agreement with the Israeli government, Pfizer will have access to a medical database of vaccines.
So far, this group of vaccines has received nearly 60 percent. Israel has nearly 9 million inhabitants. Since the launch of the vaccination campaign, the number of new infections and deaths has plummeted from 10,000 to 10,000. Every day in January, it reaches the current level of about 80 infections in the last two days.
According to Reuters, Professor Nadow Davidovich of the University of Bengurion, even if there is a link between the disease and vaccine use, the risk is small, temporary, and much less than COVID-19.
