Who was Emily Victoria Viegas? A 13-year-old girl suffers from breathing and dies at Covid-19, GoFundMe raises $ 38K

A 13-year-old girl from Brampton, Canada, died on Thursday, April 22, after being infected with Covid-19, and died of the youngest virus in the country. Residents of the community mourn the loss of one of Emily Victoria Viegas. Recently, it was reported that teenagers began to show some of the symptoms of Covid-19 that hospitalized their mother, including dyspnea.

Her father Carlos was facing a difficult situation. He was the only person in a family of four who tested negative for Covid-19 and lived in Brampton, Ontario with his two children while his wife was at Brampton Municipal Hospital with oxygen. .. Carlos had received a strict self-quarantine order from public health authorities and was uncertain whether to call an ambulance. He also knew that Brampton Civic was one of the most tense hospitals in the country and was worried that his daughter would be taken to a hospital in Oakville, a suburb of Toronto. Carlos was vaccinated on April 12, 2021, but his wife is still recovering in the hospital and has not yet received her jab.

On April 21, just one day before Emily’s death, Carlos checks her temperature, gives Tylenol to lower her fever, drinks plenty of water, and eats her favorite foods such as hot dogs and multi-grain pasta. I told you. She didn’t have much appetite. On April 22, Emily became one of the youngest Canadians to die in Covid-19 and became part of the growing trend of young casualties in the third wave of the pandemic.

Carlos, the only earner of the family, worked in a warehouse and was somehow the only one to escape Covid-19. His wife was the first to get sick. She stayed home for a week after showing symptoms of Covid-19 and before being tested. Meanwhile, Carlos continued to work, and the children sometimes went to their mother’s room to get food and water. On April 14, the day after Emily’s mother received the test results, she had breathing problems and was taken to the hospital for oxygenation.

Soon, Emily also developed a stubborn cough, but otherwise she felt better. But a week later, she had a fever, which made Emily’s breathing difficult and she began to have trouble inhaling. “It scared me, but I kept telling her. Slow breathing and avoid using all the energy needed to get the air.” He remembered..

On April 22, Emily woke up in the bedroom she shared with her brother, went to the bathroom, and went back to bed. After 9am, Emily’s brother noticed she wasn’t moving and ran with her father. Carlos noticed that her daughter was lying still, her eyes partially open, and she was completely unresponsive. He dialed 911 and was told to do Emily CPR. When the rescue workers arrived, they ousted Carlos and his son from the room and tried to revive Emily. They even beat her heart again, but she wasn’t breathing. She was then taken to the hospital and soon Carlos received a call from the doctor that she was no longer there. Doctors said she had Covid-19 as well as pneumonia. “To tell the truth, when I found her in bed, it felt real. I put my head on her chest, but I didn’t feel anything. There is no heartbeat. No, I don’t breathe, “Carlos said. A GoFundMe A fundraising campaign has been set up for Emily with the goal of raising $ 10,000. At the time of writing this article, this page raised $ 38,454 for her funeral and burial.

The mourning family lived in a two-bedroom apartment in the Covid-19 hotspot in eastern Brampton. The highest positive test rate for Covid-19 in Ontario is 22%.

