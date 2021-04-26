California will start taking Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon, says Governor Newsom





San Diego-California will immediately resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Tweet from Governor Gavin Newsom.. Governor Newsom said he 1 million Californians Having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. After additional review of J & J # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccine-CA will resume administration immediately. I am grateful to have been counted as one of the 1 million Californians who received this safe and effective vaccine. CA has administered more than 28 million vaccines. Protect your loved ones. Get vaccinated. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 25, 2021 California Health Authority and Governor Newsom did not comment immediately FDA & CDC to unsuspend Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.State officials were waiting instead Western Province Scientific Safety Review Workgroup To give them the green light of the J & J vaccine. This group is made up of nationally acclaimed scientists with vaccination and public health expertise. Washington, Oregon, and Nevada joined the workgroup in October. by CDC data: Of the 17 million delivered, 8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered. The county’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of San Diegan. Only 43% of the population is fully vaccinated and 67% of the population is vaccinated at least once. The county currently holds 11,000 J & J vaccines, and it has not been announced where these vaccines will go next. With Anthony White San Diego Family Health Center “We will review the notes at the ACIP meeting over the weekend and, following the applicable CDC recommendations, will resume J & J vaccines at the clinic from Monday and at the mass vaccination site from Tuesday.” Cal Fire hosts two vaccination sites in East County. Monday, April 26th, Jamal Middle School and Tuesday, April 27th, At San Isidro Health in Campo.



