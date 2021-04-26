Human-to-cat COVID-19 infection confirmed in new study





Powerful new studies provide the strongest clinical evidence of COVID-19 transmission from humans to cats to date. Although the study is based on case reports from the last 12 months, experts emphasize that there is currently no evidence of viral transmission from domestic cats to their owners. Studies published in the journal VetRecordTwo case studies of domestic cats with respiratory illness were recorded and subsequently proved to be due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. One of the cats was eventually euthanized because of the illness. Comprehensive genomic analysis of the virus found in cats suggests that animals are most likely to infect humans. Researchers did not discover “cat-specific mutations.” The viral genomic lineage was suspected to be directly associated with the SARS-CoV-2 strain that was widespread in humans at the time. “These findings indicate that human-to-cat transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, and infected cats exhibited mild or severe respiratory illness. “Explains lead author Margaret Hosie. For coronaviruses that infect companion animals, it is important to monitor human-to-cat, cat-to-cat, and cat-to-human transmission. “ Human-to-animal transmission of this new coronavirus has been frequently reported over the past year, especially in zoos, and this new study provides valuable evidence to support these case studies. James Wood of the University of Cambridge calls this new study “important and interesting” and states that domesticated pets need to be carefully monitored. “There is growing international literature suggesting that asymptomatic transmission of pet dogs and cats from human patients can occur more commonly than the diseases found in animals,” the new article said. Wood, who is not working on research, says. “The health of animals in contact with human patients should be carefully monitored. If possible, owners should follow advice to move away from animals when they are clinically ill.” It is important to note that at this time there is no evidence that infected domesticated pets can infect humans with the virus. However, the concern raised by many researchers is that the virus will spread quietly among domesticated pets and will mutate. “Although this paper does not mention infection, it makes it easier for variants of the virus to infect other species, such as cats and dogs, playing a role in animal reservoirs and risking their outflow to humans. There is a possibility. ” Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick. Outbreak of infectious disease Last year, several mink farms throughout Denmark caused extensive animal selection after scientists discovered a unique mutation in the virus. This concern that the virus could circulate quietly within the animal population and develop new variants that could bounce off humans led to the study of several vaccines customized for animals. .. Russia received the world’s first approval in late March COVID-19 vaccine for animals.. The vaccine was tested on “dogs, cats, arctic foxes, mink, foxes and other animals,” the country’s Ministry of Agriculture said. Currently, there are no signs that domestic pets will need to be vaccinated against the virus in the future, but researchers suggest that close surveillance of the virus in animal populations will be important in the coming years. “… It is very important to monitor SARS-CoV-2 infections in both domestic and free-living animals. They are the persistence of the virus, mutations, and reappearance in the human population. It provides potential storage, “says Eleanor Riley. An infectious disease expert at the University of Edinburgh. New study published in journal VetRecord..

