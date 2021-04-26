“Disinfectant throat sprays and malaria drugs may reduce the spread of covids.”





Singapore, April 26 (SocialNews.XYZ) New research shows that certain disinfectant throat sprays and the use of oral medications used to treat malaria and arthritis are effective in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. According to Channel News Asia, a six-week study led by researchers at Singapore’s National University Hospital (NUH) involved more than 3,000 migrant workers from India, Bangladesh, China and Myanmar in Tuas South Dormitory. Did.

As a result, only 46% of those who used throat spray three times a day got sick. This is compared to 49% of those who took hydroxychloroquine and 70% of those who took vitamin C. Two drugs were chosen because of their availability, adding that they protect the throat, the "important gateway" to the virus. The findings are published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, the report said. "Povidone iodine throat spray is associated with a statistically significant reduction in infection with an absolute risk of 24% reduction, and oral hydroxychloroquine is associated with a statistically significant reduction in infection with an absolute risk of 21% reduction. I concluded, "said lead author Raymond Sheet, an associate professor at NUH. However, the researchers emphasized that the drug was not intended to be used for Covid-19 prophylaxis in the general public if it was a low-risk setting, the report said. "This was a very simple intervention with virtually minimal side effects, and we were able to actually slow down the transmission in a meaningful way," said Mikael Hartman, an associate professor at NUH. Has been done. "This is the first to demonstrate the benefits of prophylactic or prophylactic treatment with oral hydroxychloroquine or povidone iodine throat spray in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infection in isolated individuals living in closed, high-exposure environments. It's a study, "Seet said.

