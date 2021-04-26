What is myocarditis?Heart inflammation in some Pfizer vaccine patients investigated in Israel





The Israeli Ministry of Health states that it is investigating a small number of cases of myocarditis (heart inflammation). Pfizer COVID vaccine. According to Israeli pandemic coordinator Nachman Ash, it is not yet clear whether the number of cases of myocarditis is higher than expected in the general population or whether the cases are vaccine-related. “The Ministry of Health is currently investigating whether the prevalence (morbidity) is excessive and whether it may be due to the vaccine,” Reuters said. Mr Ash said there were “dozens of incidents” out of more than 5 million people who were completely vaccinated in the country. The total population is over 9 million. According to a leaked Ministry of Health report, there were 62 recorded cases of myocarditis in vaccine patients. Times of Israel Reported citing Israeli television news station channel 12. Most incidents were alleged to have occurred after the second shot, and most were seen in men under the age of 30. Pfizer told Reuters that it was aware of the investigation: “Adverse events have been reviewed regularly and thoroughly, and no higher incidence of myocarditis than expected in the general population has been observed. Hmm. A causal relationship with the vaccine has not been established. “ Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart, usually caused by a viral infection, but has many potential causes. Those that can cause this condition include sexually transmitted diseases such as Epstein-Barr virus and hepatitis C, herpes, and chlamydia. Like certain parasites and fungal infections, many bacteria can cause myocarditis. This condition can also be caused by a reaction to a drug or other substance, or another condition that causes inflammation. In many cases, myocarditis is asymptomatic and can recover without knowing that you have myocarditis. Symptoms may include shortness of breath, chest pain, arrhythmia, malaise, and signs of other infections such as fever, sore throat, and headache. This condition affects the heart’s electrical system and can reduce its ability to pump blood. In severe cases, it means that the body does not get enough blood, which can then lead to blood clots, strokes, or heart attacks. If you have symptoms of myocarditis, especially chest pain or shortness of breath, it is advisable to see a doctor. According to the Mayo Clinic, patients should seek emergency medical assistance if they have severe symptoms. Health groups add that vaccination against infectious diseases may help prevent myocarditis. We also advise on regular hand washing and avoidance of people with viral illnesses.

