‘Why did this happen? ‘Catch covid-19 after vaccination.

As more Americans are vaccinated daily, a slight but increasing number is competing with the disturbing experience of getting covid-19 despite having one or two shots. I will.

In recent data, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 5,800 people became ill or tested positive for coronavirus more than two weeks after completing both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Did.

The story continues under the ad

Currently, more than 91 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

These “breakthrough” infections occurred among people of all ages. Over 40% were over 60 years old and 65% were women. According to the CDC, 29% of infected people did not report symptoms, but 7% were hospitalized and more than 1%, 74 people died.

Public health officials said a breakthrough infection was expected as manufacturers loudly and often warned that the vaccine was not 100% protected. Pfizer and Moderna versions have been consistently shown to be more than 90% effective for at least 6 months these days. Studies have shown that it is almost 100 percent effective in preventing a small proportion of vaccinated patients infected with the virus from becoming severely ill or requiring hospitalization.

The story continues under the ad

Still, people are usually shocked and confused when they become rare breakthrough victims. After months of horror and precautions to prevent infection with covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, they felt safe to fire.

Hauser, 52, was at home from work to care for the virus-infected children aged 21 and 16. She was convinced she was protected. She was also taking care of her father who had cancer.

“It’s a small miracle that I didn’t get infected with him before I realized I was ill,” Hauser said. Hauser’s husband, Brian, who had not yet been vaccinated, was not infected with the whimsical behavior of the virus.

The story continues under the ad

New Yorker staff writer Masha Gessen completed the two-shot process in mid-February. A month later, after Gessen’s son and partner Julia Roctev survived a covid-19 attack, Gessen became ill and tested positive. The experience was “anxious and even a little traumatic,” Gessen said. Roctev’s illness occurred 6 days after the first dose.

“I was informed of the psychological consequences of being infected with the virus a year after being vaccinated very carefully,” Gessen, 54, said in an interview with Kaiser Health News. “It took about three weeks to get back to normal,” Gessen said of this month’s experience. magazine..

Kami Kim, director of infectious diseases and international medicine at the University of South Florida in Tampa, said doctors would be similarly anxious when these cases occur.

The story continues under the ad

“This is all expected, but definitely confusing and frustrating for both doctors and patients,” Kim said. “We are all learning on the go and making decisions about what is best for our patients and for ourselves.”

Vaccine makers said the number of breakthrough cases reported by the CDC was not surprising.

According to the latest analysis of Moderna’s vaccine clinical trial data, 900 people were infected with covid-19 after vaccination, consistent with more than 90% of the vaccine’s efficacy, said Colleen Hussey, a spokeswoman for the company. ..

Pfizer spokeswoman Jerika Pitts said she would monitor study participants for two years after the second dose to learn more about Pfizer’s vaccine protection.

The story continues under the ad

In their report, the CDC strictly defines breakthrough cases as positive tests more than two weeks after illness or complete vaccination. However, tens of thousands of people who have taken the first shot or less than two weeks after the second shot are also infected.

Pfizer and Moderna report data showing up to 80% protection from infection about two weeks after the first shot. However, most experts widely believe that the range of protection is 50% to 80%, depending on the length of time after injection and the individual differences present in the vaccine.

The second shot boosts immunity even more, but not for at least a few days, then in the next two weeks. Also, this can vary from person to person.

The story continues under the ad

New York freelance photographer Leslie Fratkin, 60, received a second dose of Pfizer on March 12. As a result, on March 24th, I had obvious symptoms of covid-19 and became quite ill at home for three days.

“I can’t print the words I said at that time,” she said.

The CDC advises people who get covid-19 after the first shot to take a second dose immediately after recovery, without specifying a minimum wait time. This is a change from the advice that was popular in December and January. Health departments in some states have advised people to wait 90 days after a covid-19 attack and take the first or second shot, especially the second shot.

Evidence from studies and experience that the immunity to infections given by the vaccine is stronger and perhaps more “stable” than the immunity from covid-19 infection, driving this important change. Is increasing.

The story continues under the ad

Michael Osterholm, Director Infectious Disease Research Policy Center At the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, he said there was an urgent need for further research and better public health guidance. For example, does a person who gets covid-19 after the first dose also need a second dose, or does the infection itself function well as a booster to the immune system? Also, if a second shot is recommended, what is the optimal waiting period before getting it?

“These are important practical questions that need to be prioritized,” Osterholm said. “We are now a kind of flying blindness.”

In other countries, the deployment of the second dose is treated differently.

The story continues under the ad

In the UK, health officials have delayed it by up to 12 weeks in order to expand the supply of vaccines and prioritize the quicker injection of at least one injection into the arms of more people. In Canada, the government’s Vaccine Advisory Committee recommended on April 7 to delay the second vaccination by up to four months.

At two news briefings this month, Anthony S. Forch, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and adviser to President Biden’s coronavirus, is wary of the number of breakthrough cases in the United States so far. He said it shouldn’t be. The government will continue to closely monitor these cases.

One of the key lines of investigation is the magnitude of the role played by variants or mutant versions of early coronavirus in these groundbreaking cases. Studies show that current vaccines may be somewhat less effective against some new variants.

Martha Sharan, a spokesperson for the CDC, said authorities are now using gene sequencing to ask the state to test virus samples from patients in breakthrough cases and identify mutants. Stated. In Washington, eight mutations were detected in the sequencing of nine breakout cases reported by April 3.

Biden administration Announced $ 1.7 billion spent on covid-19 bailout bill to help CDCs, states, and other jurisdictions more effectively detect and track mutants by expanding their genomic sequencing efforts Will be sent from.

The CDC has also launched a groundbreaking database of national vaccines that allows the state health department to store and manage data.

“The sample sequence is delayed,” says Osterholm. “It will give us valuable information.”