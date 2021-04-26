The CDC’s updated Covid-19 guidance for summer camps emphasizes vaccination, wearing masks, and keeping distance.





In guidance posted on Saturday, the CDC said that the vaccine has not yet been approved for children of all ages, so precautions such as wearing masks and physical distance even after camp employees have been vaccinated. States that it is necessary to continue. With a few exceptions, “everyone in the camp facility must always wear a mask,” he says. According to the guidance notes, do not wear a mask when eating, drinking or swimming.

The CDC recommends cohorting campers (creating small groups that do not interact), stating that campers within the cohort should maintain a distance of 3 feet and 6 feet while eating and drinking. I will. Campers in different cohorts should be 6 feet apart, and campers and staff should be 6 feet apart.

The updated guidance also emphasizes that camping activities should be conducted outdoors as much as possible. If you’re working indoors, open the windows and use a fan to “take as much fresh air into the camp building as possible.”

According to the CDC, sports and athletic activities should be done outdoors and a mask should be worn. Campers should avoid close contact and indoor sports.

The camp may also want to use screening tests for athletes, coaches and trainers, Guidance says. “To reduce the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19, the CDC recommends that campers not engage in intimate sports,” Guidance said. “If you choose short-distance or indoor sports, risk by vaccination when vaccines are available, wearing masks, playing outdoors, at least 6 feet away from others, and avoiding congestion. Please reduce. “ The latest guidance for night camps also suggests that staff, volunteers, campers and families be vaccinated against Covid-19. Fully unvaccinated campers and staff should be asked to provide “evidence of negative virus testing done within 1-3 days before arriving at the camp.” At the camp, you should ask the campers, their families, and camp staff to follow the guidance for travelers. We refrain from having an indoor social gathering with people outside the house. “ In addition, staff and campers who have not been adequately vaccinated after camp must be tested 3-5 days after returning home and self-quarantined for 7 days after travel.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos