A lime-carrying tick found beside a California beach

There are also abundant mites nearby that carry diseases that are commonly associated with wooded areas. Beach According to one study, in Northern California. They were not found on the beach itself, but with brushes and vegetation, beach goers can walk through to reach the sand.

Daniel Sarkeld, a research scientist at Colorado State University who led the study, said researchers would like to see where the ticks are in a “bird’s-eye view.” Northern California Those they are infected with, such as the bacteria that cause Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.

“We were looking at the beach scrubs, the redwood forests and the oaks. Forest area That’s because everyone tends to see the same kind of place, “he said. “And everywhere I looked, I found almost all mites.”

According to Sarkeld, the most amazing discovery was the discovery of mites in coastal areas.

Studies have shown that some of the region’s major “reservoir” animals, or the known source of mite infection, are not common in coastal areas, so some were unexpected.

Researchers and experts focusing on Lyme disease Said Washington post People generally consider lime-carrying mites to be in forest areas like New England. Some say Salkeld’s study, published Friday in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, emphasizes that these mites are far more widespread than they have been realized.

Lyme disease is transmitted through the bite of infected black-footed ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of people with Lyme disease, which is difficult to diagnose, is unknown, but according to the CDC, health insurance records estimate that nearly 480,000 people are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year.

Recent studies did not show that mites were crawling around the beach itself, Salkeld said. Rather, they were found in vegetation growing near beaches and coastal paths-“low brushes, often it’s a kind of thorn”.

Officials from the Bay Area Lime Foundation, who funded the study, described the “coastal scrubs” as being on the grasslands of the dunes that people pass through to get to the beach, or on the cliffs at the top of the hills. Beach.

“If you go to these coastal cliffs, you just get the scrub and it’s like the habitat we’ve begun to explore,” Sarkeld said. “I don’t think we were expecting to find many mites, but we did, and we found a large number of mites, and they are infected with the disease. “

“It’s a good study and points out that it’s geographically important,” said John Ocott, director of the Johns Hopkins University of Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center.

Notable, Ocott, who was not involved in the study, noted that tick research focuses on forest areas, even within California, where habitats vary widely across the coast.

“There is quite a bit of research in the classic oak forest, but no one has seen Chaparral. It’s a crude one on a hill before hitting the sea,” he says. I did. He said the lack of research in such areas may be due to the animals in known reservoirs not actually living there.

It is unclear which animals in these coastal habitats are infected with mites, Sarkeld said, a problem that requires further study by ecologists.

One point from the study is that “the more you look, the more mites you find everywhere, and everywhere you find disease-infected mites.”

Eva Sapi, a professor at the University of New Haven and director of the school’s Lyme disease research program, called Sarkeld’s work “very eye-opening” and said there should be more unconventional tick research. Stated.

“Go to beaches and other places where you don’t think there are ticks, and you’ll find them,” said Sapi, who was also not involved in the survey.

Ocot and Sapi said the study helped raise awareness among people who wouldn’t check for ticks unless they were in the woods, and doctors and diagnoses treating patients who may have been bitten. He said it would be useful to the doctor. Tick.

Linda Jumpa, secretary-general of the Bay Area Lime Foundation, said ticks were “exploring” in the grasslands and “waiting for humans and dogs to come in, they would jump in and ride.”

She suggested that when people return home from forest areas or beach trails, all the clothes they wear should be tumble-dried for 20 minutes to kill mites. Next, they need to check their bodies for mites-the mites often get caught in the lower arms, groin, head, behind the knees, or behind the ears, Jumper said.

According to the CDC, larger adult mites are generally more likely to feel sesame-sized and may look like moles or skin tags, Jumper added. Small larval mites can be difficult to detect.

“I’m not trying to ruin someone’s vacation or outdoor time,” Sarkeld said, “you should always be aware that most habitats in California have mites.” It was.

“Just be careful and get rid of them as soon as possible,” he said.

Washington post