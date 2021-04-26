New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in central Ohio

Ohio reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,131 new cases. This is a 18.9% reduction from the previous week’s aggregation of 13,720 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio is ranked 27th among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 13.8% from the previous week, and 407,147 cases were reported. With 3.51% of the country’s population, Ohio had 2.73% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 11 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Throughout Ohio, cases decreased in 72 counties, the most in Franklin, Summit, and Kaiyahoga counties.

Franklin County reported 1,384 cases and 10 deaths last week. A week ago, 1,763 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 123,683 cases and 1,370 deaths.

Delaware County reported 199 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 248 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 18,258 cases and 130 deaths.

Fairfield County reported 145 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 215 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 15,880 cases and 198 deaths.

Licking County reported 119 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 134 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 16,249 cases and 208 deaths.

Union County reported 56 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 63 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 5,636 cases and 47 deaths.

Pickaway County reported 35 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 42 cases and 1 death were reported. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 8,471 cases and 121 deaths.

Madison County reported 53 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 53 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 4,285 cases and 60 deaths.

Knox County reported 45 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 52 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 4,436 cases and 109 deaths.

Marion County reported 51 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 78 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, the county reported 8,431 cases and 135 deaths.

Ohio ranks 32nd in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 39.4% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 42.2%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Sunday, Ohio reported another 663,067 vaccinations, including 203,790 initial doses. Last week, the state received 879,203 vaccinations, including 354,198 initial doses. Overall, Ohio reported a total of 8,002,870 doses.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the counties of Elly, Lucas, and Williams. Overall, the newest case was added in Kaiyahoga County, with 1,763 cases. Franklin County, 1,384 cases. Lucas County was 742. Weekly cases increased in 14 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from last week’s pace were in Shelby, Athens and Hocking County.

In Ohio, 89 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. Two people were reported dead the week before.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,064,306 people have been coronavirus-positive and 19,122 have died from the disease in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 32,077,178 are positive and 572,200 are dead.

