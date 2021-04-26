Guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19





(Mass.gov) – The COVID-19 vaccine currently approved in the United States is very effective in protecting vaccinated people from severe COVID-19. A fully vaccinated person.This guidance is based on CDC Recommendations For fully vaccinated people. Track COVID-19 in Massachusetts

What does it mean to be fully vaccinated? If you receive the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine twice or more than 14 days ago, or if you receive the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine once, the COVID-19 vaccine will be fully vaccinated.

This guidance is Absent Applies to fully vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. City officials working to fight vaccine evasion in Springfield

Gathering with other people Keep wearing the mask and avoid close contact with others in public. While COVID-19 vaccination helps prevent diseases caused by COVID-19, experts are continuing to study whether vaccines prevent people from spreading COVID-19. Wearing a mask and keeping a social distance can reduce the chance of the virus spreading to others.Together, follow COVID-19 vaccination and CDC recommendations How to protect yourself and others Provides the best protection from the acquisition and spread of COVID-19. UMass Amherst requires students to be fully vaccinated in the fall semester

You can visit other people who are fully vaccinated. You can visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people in a private environment without having to wear a mask or physically separate. For example, if you are fully vaccinated, inviting another fully vaccinated friend to dinner at home may be less risky. Be careful when visiting people who have Absent I was vaccinated. The Massachusetts Public Health Service recommends following the CDC guidance that you can visit in a private, indoor environment with unvaccinated people. From a single household Who is in Low risk Severe COVID-19 disease Without wearing a mask or physically separating. For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can be associated with unvaccinated healthy and healthy children unless everyone in the unvaccinated family is at risk of severe COVID-19. You can visit indoors together. People who have not been vaccinated Multiple households Or Increasing risk For severe COVID-19, all parties should take precautions such as wearing proper masks, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and visiting outdoors or in well-ventilated areas. There is. For example, if a fully vaccinated individual is 70 years old and visits with an unvaccinated friend who is at risk of severe illness, the visit is outdoors, wearing a suitable mask and physical. You need to maintain a distance (at least 6 feet). Follow state guidance for attending large gatherings such as weddings and concerts. Everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, must comply with current guidance on collecting restrictions and sector-specific safety rules on activities such as concerts.Check the latest order Meeting restrictions.. Isolation, quarantine, and testing How long will protection from the COVID-19 vaccine last?

You don’t have to follow Massachusetts travel recommendations. The recommendation for all visitors entering Massachusetts, including returnees, to quarantine for 10 days after arrival does not apply to fully vaccinated people. If you feel unwell, stay home and take the test. Vaccines are very effective, but they can still be infected with COVID-19 even after vaccination. If you develop respiratory symptoms such as runny nose, cough, loss of smell or taste, these are not side effects of the vaccine and you should be tested for COVID-19 or consult your healthcare provider. If you are ill, stay home and avoid close contact with others. It’s a good idea to check with your employer to see how this affects your work. If the COVID-19 test is positive, it will be isolated. If the COVID-19 test is positive, it should be isolated. COVID-19 vaccine does not test positive Virus testing.. If you are in close contact with a person with COVID-19, monitor your symptoms. If you do not live or work in an apartment complex (correction or detention center, long-term care home, long-term care facility, group home, etc.), you do not need to quarantine after exposure. However, COVID-19 symptoms should be monitored for 14 days after exposure. If you experience any symptoms, isolate yourself from others and contact your healthcare provider or have them tested.

