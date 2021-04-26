Health
Crosstown COVID Tracker-Crosstown
Keep up to date by editing a weekly summary of the most important regional data on new cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, and positive rates across Los Angeles County.
Vaccine dose given weekly in Los Angeles County
vaccination
the current April 20As of the latest date of data availability, 6,641,945 vaccines were administered, of which 2,387,785 were second doses. This was only a week after the Los Angeles County Public Health Department announced that the county had reached 6 million vaccinations. April 13..
This means that at least 48% of Los Angeles residents over the age of 16 received the first dose and 29.6% received the second dose. In addition, 74.7% of residents aged 65 and over are first dosed and 59.5% are fully vaccinated.
The Public Health Service also reported that a total of 274,212 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given before the suspension. April 13, Follow the recommendations of the Federal Pharmacy and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 10 days later, April 23, The county has announced plans to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
During the seven days from April 14th to 20th, the county received 575,779 new vaccines, of which 253,569 were second doses. It’s difficult to compare this week’s progress with the previous three weeks, as the county released data on an inconsistent schedule. The vaccination chart used the available data to estimate the number of doses administered during the two weeks. Nonetheless, this week’s vaccination rate is a reduction from the more than one million new vaccines given from April 7th to 13th.
This slowdown may be due to a suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In that case, vaccination rates may be expected to rise again.However Public Health Service April 23 Press Release The county said this week it expects to receive 18% less vaccine than last week. About 75% of these doses are directed to the most vulnerable Los Angeles community.
Positive rate
Los Angeles County Daily COVID-19 Positive Rate
Saturday, April 24, The county reported a positive rate of 0.7%. This is the worst since the pandemic started.The county posted another important milestone: now April 17, Los Angeles County has a daily test positive rate of less than 1.0%. (The positive rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that give a positive result for the virus.)
Incident and death
The average COVID-19 case shows a promising decline after several weeks of being stuck at about the same level. As of April 24, the 7-day average of cases was 425, a decrease of 95.1% from about 8,700 cases three months ago. January 24.. Just two weeks ago, the average for seven days was 580.The last 7 days average was so low April 2, 2020..
7-day average of new COVID-19 infections
Daily cases often fluctuate, but last week’s numbers reflect the steady progress of Los Angeles County. Last Saturday, April 17th was the last day with more than 500 new cases. Recently, the county reported 443 new cases on April 24th. This is a 94.6% decrease from 8,243 reported three months before January 24th.
The 7-day average of COVID-19-related deaths is on a similar downward trend. As of April 24, the average death toll for seven days was 24, the lowest ever. November 23.. This is a 90.1% decrease from the peak of average mortality, after 243 days. January 14, A little over 3 months ago. Daily mortality also reveals a promising indicator of progress. During the week of April 18-24, daily deaths remained less than 50. This hasn’t happened since the week of November 15-21.
Hospitalization
County-wide COVID-19 hospitalization average for 3 days
After a rapid decline of several months, hospitalizations began to decline at a slower rate. On April 24, the county reported 453 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. This is a slight increase from the 451 hospitalizations reported the day before. Nonetheless, this latest figure shows a 93.2% reduction from the approximately 6,700 hospitalizations reported on January 23, three months ago. The last time hospitalization was so low was the beginning of last year’s pandemic.
How did you do it: Analyzed coronavirus data associated with new case, mortality, hospitalization, and vaccination data. Los Angeles County Public Health Department..
Are you interested in our data? Check out the Crosstown Coronavirus Interactive Map or email us. [email protected]..
