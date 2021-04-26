How to treat the symptoms of hay fever, according to experts

Especially in sunny skies and hot weather Blockade roadmap Our socialization stipulates that groups of 6 to 2 households must be held outdoors.

However, the heat can also increase the number of pollen, which can cause havoc for hay fever and allergic patients. As the temperature rises, so does the number of pollen on the trees. In other words, there is almost no rest.

Hayfever is not fun for everyone, and a runny nose, itchy throat, and headache can easily ruin a fun day of meeting friends in a socially remote location. barbecue Or picnic..

by NHSSymptoms generally worsen from late March to September, with about one-fifth of the population suffering from hay fever. the study UK interest rates are projected to double by 2030.

The pollen forecast for your area is UK Meteorological Agency website, So you won’t get caught up in a particularly bad day.

But fortunately, we are here to help you anticipate it. We asked Dr. Beverley Adams-Groom, Head of Pollen Prediction at Worcester University, for tips on how to alleviate these dreaded symptoms.

Please prepare in advance

“It’s highly recommended to take the drug 1-2 weeks before the start of the season,” says Dr. Adams-Groom.

“If patients can avoid the first really terrible hay fever attack, they will have a much better season overall,” she explains and recommends checking. Pollen calendar Helps identify your symptoms.

In addition to tablets, patients can use barrier products such as sesame oil placed under their nostrils the next time they go out. She suggests visiting your local pharmacist who can help you find the best medicines and barrier products for you.

“Often you need a combination of antihistamines and products such as barrier products or nasal drops. People sometimes have to experiment as individuals to get the best medicine for them.”

Antihistamines are often the most effective drug to prevent symptoms. Dr. Adams-Groom explains that it works by suppressing the histamine produced by mast cells inside the nose when pollen hits them.

“But with all products, very high pollen can cause breakthrough symptoms. In that case, it is convenient to use another product and do your best to stay indoors.” She says.

How can I minimize discomfort?

Dr. Adams-Groom says that staying inside with the doors and windows closed is beneficial for patients with hay fever because it prevents pollen from entering.

If you’re coming from an indoor yard, it’s a good idea to change clothes and wipe your pet’s fur with a damp cloth to catch pollen.

“If you need to go out, wear a mask to keep pollen out of your nose, wear sunglasses to keep pollen out of your eyes, and when traveling by car, close the windows and turn on the air conditioner. Please, “she says. ..

Is there anything I should avoid?

If you are suffering from tree pollen, some foods are worth avoiding to prevent cross-reactivity, also known as oral allergy syndrome.

Avoid almonds, apples, apricots, carrots, celery, cherries, hazelnuts, kiwis, parsley, peaches, peanuts, pears, plums and soybeans, especially if you are allergic to birch trees, according to Dr. Adams-Groom.

Is there a useful product?

There are plenty of products that not only put up with the discomfort of Hayfever, but also help with itchy eyes, runny nose, redness, or all of the above problems.

According to the NHS Beclomethasone nose spray Helps reduce inflammation inside the nose caused by hay fever. This Beclomethasone Hayfever Relief Nasal Spray (£ 4.99, Chemist-4-u.com) To effectively fight sneezing and runny nose. To apply, use two sprays on each nostril twice daily.

For your home, this HoMedics Total Clean Air Purifier AP15 (£ 89.99, Amazon.co.uk) Helps reduce pollen, dust mites, and levitating allergens that may already be at home or brought in by pets.

It comes in three speeds, low speed, medium speed and high speed, and comes with a 3-year warranty, but the filter only needs to be replaced every 18 months.

Or Our favorite air purifier Blue Air Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier (£ 128.02, Amazon.co.uk). Founded in Sweden, the brand has a wide range of products. This particular model is small but powerful and is designed for small rooms up to 15 square meters. Our writers praised the simple setup with the touch of a button. Just plug it in and turn it on.

With three speed settings, this is a simple purifier that completely filters the air in the room every 12 minutes. Our reviewer said the air was fresh to breathe, especially when placed in the kitchen to remove the smell of food. Thanks to 1.5 watts of power, it is very energy efficient for long-term use.

To relieve itching, watery eyes and redness, these boots have Hayfever Relief 2% w / v eye drops (£ 4.99, Boots.com), This helps reduce the discomfort that causes hay fever.

It is recommended to squeeze 1-2 drops on each eye 4 times a day. If you don’t see any improvement after using for 2 days, contact your doctor for advice on what you need.

Eye compresses are also beneficial, especially if you are suffering from inflammation or swelling. Ophthalmologist Allergic rhinitis squeezes (£ 7.49, Amazon.co.ukMade of self-cooling fabric, it looks like a regular sleeping eye mask and has an adjustable strap so it can be firmly attached to your face.

You can also put it in the refrigerator and leave it for a few minutes before using it.

Wearing sunglasses can help protect your eyes from pollen in the air.In our guide The best sunglasses for women, Le Specs Women’s Air Heart Sunglasses (£ 55, Libertylondon.com) You don’t have to compromise on either, as you’ve been at the top to be stylish and practical.

Cateye-inspired proportions, a thick tote frame, and metal top bar inlays create a rugged feel that looks great when you’re covering your flowing eyes.

To Men’s Sunglasses GuideHowever, Cubitts Marchmont II sunglasses (£ 125, Cubitts.com) Most impressed us.

Each pair goes through 50 individual manufacturing steps to ensure a rugged build quality with peace of mind and is offered in small, usually large sizes to ensure a good fit.

These Nuage Hay Relief Allergy Wipe (£ 1.99, Superdrug.comIt can also be used to remove and trap pollen, dust and other irritants that may have adhered to your skin.

It also helps reduce swelling around the eyes.

Cannabidiol (CBD) may also be an effective choice due to its anti-inflammatory properties. This Botanix is ​​Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil (£ 11.49, Boots.com) Is a convenient product to add to your skin care regimen.

It calms stressed skin and absorbs quickly, leaving no oily residue, while suppressing redness and age spots in everyday use.

Another option is to change the bedding as natural padding such as feathers and feathers can cause itching and irritation, and some casing dander material can exacerbate the symptoms of hay fever. That is.

To A guide to the best hypoallergenic pillows, Soak & Sleep Single Pillow (£ 16, Soakandsleep.com) Stood out because it had “a level of luxury that no one else could approach.”

The height of the pillow is the highest compared to other pillows, and the author states that “after feeling the head sink to that depth, it is held in the hollow fiber chamber that supports it in its core.” ..

