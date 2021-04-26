Connect with us

Health

Pandemic: Cases slow in Colombia county, new risk classification expected this week | News

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


The number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County is declining, is it enough to reduce public risk factors?






Pandemic case

In Colombia County, 1,602 COVID-19s have been registered and 26 people have died since the pandemic occurred in March last year.


Image / Metro Creative Connection


Thirteen cases were reported on Friday, April 23, seven cases on Saturday, and eight cases on Sunday. Since the pandemic broke out in March last year, the county has enrolled 1,602 cases and killed 26 people.

The Oregon Department of Health reported one new COVID-19-related death on Sunday, April 25, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,485. OHA also reported 780 new confirmed putative cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 180,700.

With the proliferation of COVID-19 cases across Oregon, Oregon health officials will announce a new risk classification this week. Colombia counties are at high risk and the number of cases has increased in the last few weeks, which could bring them back to extreme heights.

The higher the risk, the greater the limits on public health and safety.

Pandemic: Colombia County, 11 others could return to extremely high risk by next week

Due to the surge in cases and hospitalization with COVID-19, Colombia County and 11 others …

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Sunday that 33,721 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 25,099 doses were given on April 24 and 8,622 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on April 24.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 34,852 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,476,008 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,229,881 first and second doses of Moderna, and 92,058 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Modena, and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

The OHA dashboard provided regularly updated vaccination data, and the Oregon dashboard was updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalized

There are 291 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, four fewer than Saturday. There are 66 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since Saturday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Incident and death

The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (2), Benton (8), Craccamus (89), Kratosop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (15), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37) ), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (6), Lynn (31), Marule (1), Marion (111), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Pork (8), Tillamook (2) ), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Yamhill (21).

The 2,485th death in Oregon was a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 21 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on April 24. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

J & J Vaccine Update

According to the Oregon Department of Health (OHA), Oregon healthcare providers and pharmacies of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines can ensure that patients or their caregivers are informed of the benefits and risks of the vaccine in the first language. You can resume administration.

OHA issued guidance to healthcare providers on Saturday, April 24th. Currently, there are approximately 124,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines stored on Oregon’s vaccination site, but providers are awaiting the resolution of recent federal and western safety reviews.

On April 13, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. I was vaccinated at that time.

On April 23, the Food and Drug Administration lifted the suspension and warned of possible rare blood clots in women under the age of 50. The WesternStates Scientific Safety Review Workgroup also found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was “generally safe and effective.” It also guarantees resumption of use of culturally and linguistically relevant patient and provider plain language educational materials that support informed decision making. “

“Resuming use will help support COVID-19 vaccine intake, reduce serious COVID-19 illness, and control state pandemics,” said a medical expert at the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. Stated.

According to OHA guidance to healthcare providers:

Oregon vaccine providers can resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as long as the recipient or his or her caregiver is assured of receiving new warning information about thrombosis and thrombocytopenia. This information should be provided in the first language of the individual or in a manner that is understandable to the individual, taking into account the accessibility needs of Americans with Disabilities Act and English proficiency. The updated fact sheet containing this warning has been approved by the FDA, including the fact sheet for healthcare providers who administer the vaccine and the fact sheet for recipients and caregivers.

The OHA guidance also states: “Johnson & Johnson vaccinated people should be aware of this rare potential risk of blood clots within the first 3 weeks of vaccination. Clinical features include brain, limbs, lungs or internal organs. It includes blood clots in the vascular system. Symptoms may include severe or abnormal headaches, lower limb pain, shortness of breath, or abdominal pain. Spikular bleeding in the arms and shins indicates thrombocytopenia. Those who develop such symptoms should be advised to see a doctor immediately … Vaccine providers make information available about which vaccines are available on their site. Should be.

For more information on vaccinations in Oregon, please visit: covidvaccine.oregon.gov..

Click here for full coverage of coronavirus

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: