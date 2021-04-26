Pandemic: Cases slow in Colombia county, new risk classification expected this week | News

The number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County is declining, is it enough to reduce public risk factors?

Thirteen cases were reported on Friday, April 23, seven cases on Saturday, and eight cases on Sunday. Since the pandemic broke out in March last year, the county has enrolled 1,602 cases and killed 26 people.

The Oregon Department of Health reported one new COVID-19-related death on Sunday, April 25, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,485. OHA also reported 780 new confirmed putative cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 180,700.

With the proliferation of COVID-19 cases across Oregon, Oregon health officials will announce a new risk classification this week. Colombia counties are at high risk and the number of cases has increased in the last few weeks, which could bring them back to extreme heights.

The higher the risk, the greater the limits on public health and safety.



Due to the surge in cases and hospitalization with COVID-19, Colombia County and 11 others …

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Sunday that 33,721 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 25,099 doses were given on April 24 and 8,622 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on April 24.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 34,852 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,476,008 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,229,881 first and second doses of Moderna, and 92,058 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Modena, and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

The OHA dashboard provided regularly updated vaccination data, and the Oregon dashboard was updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalized

There are 291 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, four fewer than Saturday. There are 66 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since Saturday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Incident and death

The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (2), Benton (8), Craccamus (89), Kratosop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (15), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37) ), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (6), Lynn (31), Marule (1), Marion (111), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Pork (8), Tillamook (2) ), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Yamhill (21).

The 2,485th death in Oregon was a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 21 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on April 24. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

J & J Vaccine Update

According to the Oregon Department of Health (OHA), Oregon healthcare providers and pharmacies of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines can ensure that patients or their caregivers are informed of the benefits and risks of the vaccine in the first language. You can resume administration.

OHA issued guidance to healthcare providers on Saturday, April 24th. Currently, there are approximately 124,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines stored on Oregon’s vaccination site, but providers are awaiting the resolution of recent federal and western safety reviews.

On April 13, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. I was vaccinated at that time.

On April 23, the Food and Drug Administration lifted the suspension and warned of possible rare blood clots in women under the age of 50. The WesternStates Scientific Safety Review Workgroup also found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was “generally safe and effective.” It also guarantees resumption of use of culturally and linguistically relevant patient and provider plain language educational materials that support informed decision making. “

“Resuming use will help support COVID-19 vaccine intake, reduce serious COVID-19 illness, and control state pandemics,” said a medical expert at the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. Stated.

According to OHA guidance to healthcare providers:

Oregon vaccine providers can resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as long as the recipient or his or her caregiver is assured of receiving new warning information about thrombosis and thrombocytopenia. This information should be provided in the first language of the individual or in a manner that is understandable to the individual, taking into account the accessibility needs of Americans with Disabilities Act and English proficiency. The updated fact sheet containing this warning has been approved by the FDA, including the fact sheet for healthcare providers who administer the vaccine and the fact sheet for recipients and caregivers.

The OHA guidance also states: “Johnson & Johnson vaccinated people should be aware of this rare potential risk of blood clots within the first 3 weeks of vaccination. Clinical features include brain, limbs, lungs or internal organs. It includes blood clots in the vascular system. Symptoms may include severe or abnormal headaches, lower limb pain, shortness of breath, or abdominal pain. Spikular bleeding in the arms and shins indicates thrombocytopenia. Those who develop such symptoms should be advised to see a doctor immediately … Vaccine providers make information available about which vaccines are available on their site. Should be.

For more information on vaccinations in Oregon, please visit: covidvaccine.oregon.gov..