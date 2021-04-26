New Drugs May Become Better Psoriasis Treatment-Consumer Health News

Monday, April 26, 2021 (HealthDay News)-According to the results of two clinical trials, breakthrough psoriasis drugs are better at treating itchy and painful skin diseases than drugs already on the market. ..

Dr. Mark Levwall, a collaborator in a clinical trial, said that bimequizumab results were “difference between day and night” when compared to two established psoriasis drugs, secukinumab (Cosentyx) and adalimumab (Humira). “There was.

“No drug has ever been achieved in more than 50% of patients in Phase 3 trials,” said Lebwohl, Dean of Clinical Therapeutics at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. York city.

“We are now at the stage where we can get rid of the majority of psoriasis patients with very effective and very safe drugs,” he added.

Based on these results, Lebwohl hopes that the Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB Pharma will pursue expedited approval of bimequizumab with the US Food and Drug Administration.

“I hope it will be available this summer,” he said.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects more than 8 million people in the United States.

It is an autoimmune disease that promotes the growth of skin cells, accumulates them on the surface of the skin, and forms plaques that cause itching, burns, and stinging. These spots can appear on any part of the body, but most often on the elbows, knees, and scalp.

Lebwohl said an pro-inflammatory biochemical called interleukin-17 (IL-17) is involved in the development of psoriasis. Secukinumab and adalimumab work by blocking the most potent form of a chemical called IL-17A.

Bimekizumab blocks both IL-17A and another form of chemical called IL-17F, Revwall said. Injections are given once a month.

“biology [of the two forms of IL-17] The overlapping -17A is more powerful, but the 17th floor is more abundant, “says Lebwohl. Blocking both will have the full effect. “

According to the results of a study co-authored by Lebwohl, after 48 weeks of treatment, approximately 67% of patients with bimekizumab completely cleared psoriasis plaque, compared to 46% of patients who received secukinumab. A total of 743 patients participated.

Similar results were obtained in other clinical trials involving 478 patients. After 16 weeks, 86% of patients taking Bimekizumab experienced a 90% reduction in psoriasis plaque, almost double the 47% who achieved the same response with adalimumab.

“They block IL-17A, which blocks both IL-17A and IL-17F,” Lebwohl said. “That’s probably why it’s so effective. Blocking that extra little bit of IL-17 actually has an additional effect on you.”

Bimekizumab has also been shown to effectively treat psoriatic arthritis, according to Lebwohl.

People taking Bimekizumab were 4 to 10 times more likely to have less arthritis symptoms than the placebo group, and the response increased with increasing dose. Lancet..

Results show that blocking IL-17 increases the risk of yeast infections, with bimekizumab at higher risk than the other two drugs.

“Nature has experimented with people who are deficient in IL-17 for us, and they get a terrible yeast infection,” Lebwohl said. “Before the study, we expected that the only side effect we saw was a yeast infection, and that happened.”

Mild to moderate yeast infections in clinical trials were “easily treated with the oral antifungal drug fluconazole,” Revwall said.

Dr. Michele Green, a dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, reviewed the findings.

“This is an impressive study showing important results using an interleukin 17 inhibitor to treat psoriasis vulgaris,” she said.

However, Green called attention and prompted further research into the drug.

“In addition to candidiasis, interleukin inhibitors are associated with a high incidence of other opportunistic infections, severe infections, and cancer, so larger sample sizes should be used.” Mr Green said.

Clinical trial results on April 23 New England Journal of Medicine, And was also announced at an online conference of the American Academy of Dermatology.

UCB Pharma has funded both trials.

For more information

National Psoriasis Foundation psoriasis..

Source: Dr. Mark Revwall, Dean of Clinical Therapy, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City. Michele Green, MD, Dermatologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City; New England Journal of Medicine, April 23, 2021