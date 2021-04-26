Health
New Drugs May Become Better Psoriasis Treatment-Consumer Health News
Monday, April 26, 2021 (HealthDay News)-According to the results of two clinical trials, breakthrough psoriasis drugs are better at treating itchy and painful skin diseases than drugs already on the market. ..
Dr. Mark Levwall, a collaborator in a clinical trial, said that bimequizumab results were “difference between day and night” when compared to two established psoriasis drugs, secukinumab (Cosentyx) and adalimumab (Humira). “There was.
“No drug has ever been achieved in more than 50% of patients in Phase 3 trials,” said Lebwohl, Dean of Clinical Therapeutics at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. York city.
“We are now at the stage where we can get rid of the majority of psoriasis patients with very effective and very safe drugs,” he added.
Based on these results, Lebwohl hopes that the Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB Pharma will pursue expedited approval of bimequizumab with the US Food and Drug Administration.
“I hope it will be available this summer,” he said.
According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects more than 8 million people in the United States.
It is an autoimmune disease that promotes the growth of skin cells, accumulates them on the surface of the skin, and forms plaques that cause itching, burns, and stinging. These spots can appear on any part of the body, but most often on the elbows, knees, and scalp.
Lebwohl said an pro-inflammatory biochemical called interleukin-17 (IL-17) is involved in the development of psoriasis. Secukinumab and adalimumab work by blocking the most potent form of a chemical called IL-17A.
Bimekizumab blocks both IL-17A and another form of chemical called IL-17F, Revwall said. Injections are given once a month.
“biology [of the two forms of IL-17] The overlapping -17A is more powerful, but the 17th floor is more abundant, “says Lebwohl. Blocking both will have the full effect. “
According to the results of a study co-authored by Lebwohl, after 48 weeks of treatment, approximately 67% of patients with bimekizumab completely cleared psoriasis plaque, compared to 46% of patients who received secukinumab. A total of 743 patients participated.
Similar results were obtained in other clinical trials involving 478 patients. After 16 weeks, 86% of patients taking Bimekizumab experienced a 90% reduction in psoriasis plaque, almost double the 47% who achieved the same response with adalimumab.
“They block IL-17A, which blocks both IL-17A and IL-17F,” Lebwohl said. “That’s probably why it’s so effective. Blocking that extra little bit of IL-17 actually has an additional effect on you.”
Bimekizumab has also been shown to effectively treat psoriatic arthritis, according to Lebwohl.
People taking Bimekizumab were 4 to 10 times more likely to have less arthritis symptoms than the placebo group, and the response increased with increasing dose. Lancet..
Results show that blocking IL-17 increases the risk of yeast infections, with bimekizumab at higher risk than the other two drugs.
“Nature has experimented with people who are deficient in IL-17 for us, and they get a terrible yeast infection,” Lebwohl said. “Before the study, we expected that the only side effect we saw was a yeast infection, and that happened.”
Mild to moderate yeast infections in clinical trials were “easily treated with the oral antifungal drug fluconazole,” Revwall said.
Dr. Michele Green, a dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, reviewed the findings.
“This is an impressive study showing important results using an interleukin 17 inhibitor to treat psoriasis vulgaris,” she said.
However, Green called attention and prompted further research into the drug.
“In addition to candidiasis, interleukin inhibitors are associated with a high incidence of other opportunistic infections, severe infections, and cancer, so larger sample sizes should be used.” Mr Green said.
Clinical trial results on April 23 New England Journal of Medicine, And was also announced at an online conference of the American Academy of Dermatology.
UCB Pharma has funded both trials.
For more information
National Psoriasis Foundation psoriasis..
Source: Dr. Mark Revwall, Dean of Clinical Therapy, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City. Michele Green, MD, Dermatologist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City; New England Journal of Medicine, April 23, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]