AHA News: Salt Sensitivity May Increase Risk of Hypertension-Consumer Health News

Monday, April 26, 2021 (American Heart Association News)-A study pointing out the need for better sodium-sensitive genetic testing suggests that people who are sensitive to salt may be at increased risk of developing high blood pressure.

Scientists already knew that high salt sensitivity was more common among people with high blood pressure. It is a major preventable risk factor for cardiovascular disease. However, researchers wanted to investigate whether salt sensitivity caused or resulted in hypertension.

A new study published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension determined salt sensitivity levels in 1,604 Chinese adults by consuming a 7-day low-salt diet followed by a 7-day high-salt diet. did. After following participants for an average of 7.4 years, researchers found that people with high sodium sensitivity were 43% more likely to develop hypertension than those with moderate sensitivity.

The findings suggest that sodium sensitivity is the cause, not the result of high blood pressure, said study author Dr. Jean Hee.

He is a professor of epidemiology at Tulane University in New Orleans and director of the Translational Science Institute.

Past studies have shown that not only does it help prevent high blood pressure, but it also has additional benefits in reducing salt. It reduces the hard arteries that are associated with heart attacks and strokes.

The new study was part of a salt-sensitive genetic epidemiological network, or a GenSalt study that included genetic testing. Researchers said testing the sensitivity and tolerance of sodium blood pressure is the largest dietary intake study.

But the genetic aspect of the study was “very challenging,” he said.

“We have not succeeded in identifying genetic variation or other biomarkers of salt sensitivity. Further research is needed in this area to identify an easy way to identify salt-sensitive people. It is clear that. “

The findings were also limited by a study conducted only in adults in China. In the United States, he said, much larger research is needed, including a diverse group of people who may be salt-sensitive.

“This is an important study that has taken the difficult and unusual step of tracking blood pressure over the years and has given more confidence to their findings. It’s a good first step,” the study said. Dr. Gordon Harold Williams, who was not involved in the program, said.

Williams, who heads the hormonal mechanism at the Cardiovascular Injury Institute at Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, develops a second step, a genetic test to see if salt-sensitive people are at increased risk of high blood pressure. He said things would be more difficult.

“It’s pretty easy to do this study with eye color, but there are so many different mechanisms that can lead to salt sensitivity in blood pressure that a particular genetic mutation can affect what it does. There are many environmental factors, given an individual, “said Williams, who is also a professor at Harvard University School of Medicine.

But Williams, with sufficient research, immediately wonders if scientists are at high risk of salt sensitivity, much like they regularly test genetic variation to guide the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. I hope you can test it.

“I think this study and this topic will inspire people,” he said. “Hopefully, in the near future, we will also provide personalized medicine for this.”

American Heart Association News Covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyrighted by American Heart Association, Inc. Owned or owned by, and all rights reserved. If you have any questions or comments about this story, please email [email protected]



Thor Kristensen

