MDH: 0 new COVIDs-19 deaths, 1,197 newly reported cases

To date, 7,079 people have died of the Minnesota coronavirus. Of these deaths, 387 are listed as potential deaths from COVID-19. A total of 4,353 long-term care facility deaths have been reported.

To date, 29,736 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Minnesota and 6,051 patients have been admitted to the ICU.

According to MDH, a new positive COVID-19 case in Minnesota reported on Monday has moved the state’s total to 569,440 since pandemic records management began. A total of 547,021 patients have recovered or are recovering and no longer need quarantine.

As of Monday, more than 9.1 million COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

KSTP full COVID-19 coverage

See all the latest information about the status of Minnesota COVID-19 Here..

According to Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and EngineeringThe virus infects more than 147.3 million people worldwide and kills more than 3.11 million people.

As of Monday, more than 85 million people have recovered worldwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have mild to severe respiratory problems with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Some patients report loss of odor or taste, muscle aches, headaches, sore throats, and / or chills or tremors.

Caution: According to MDH-“All data are preliminary, so changes in cumulative positive cases and mortality from one day to the next may not be equal to newly reported cases or mortality. There is sex. “