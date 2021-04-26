Health
Varicose Veins — Signs, Symptomatology and Treatment
Dr. Edward Gifford
As we grow older, many of us begin to notice the prominent veins, especially in our feet. Whether we stand at work all day or have a strong family history of varicose veins, these veins grow and spread over time, like the blue or purple lines on a road map. These veins may be unsightly, but in most cases do not pose a significant health risk. But that doesn’t mean they are harmless. Vein disorders can cause pain, pain, discomfort, limit daily activities, and sometimes cause more serious problems such as wounds and ulcers.
More than 25 million Americans have been diagnosed with varicose veins. They are more common in women than in men. Pregnancy and obesity can be factors. Family history also plays a role. Age is a factor when veins begin to deplete, but varicose veins can affect young and old alike.
What Causes Varicose Veins?
Varicose veins are normal, enlarged veins. As they grow, they begin to twist and turn. The most commonly affected veins are in the legs. This is because walking upright increases the pressure in these veins.
Arteries carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body, and veins return that blood to the heart. The veins in your feet must work hard to get their blood back from your body to the heart against gravity. The contraction of the muscles in the lower limbs does most of the work and helps the blood to return to the heart. When blood flows toward the heart, the venous check valve opens and closes to prevent blood from flowing back. If these valves are weak or damaged, blood will regurgitate and collect in the veins, and as pressure increases, the veins become enlarged and painful.
What are the symptoms?
The most common symptoms of varicose veins are:
● Foot pain
● Swelling, tightness
● Especially throbbing in veins
● Itching
● Discoloration
● Pain when standing or sitting
The more rare symptoms are:
● Muscle cramps
● Pain caused by walking
● Spider vein
● Night cramps
● Restless legs
Exercise, leg elevation, or wearing compression stockings can help relieve symptoms and prevent them from getting worse. If you feel that your veins or veins are getting worse and your self-care measures haven’t helped, a vascular surgeon may be able to help.
How are varicose veins treated?
Your doctor will talk to you about your symptoms and how they bother you and adversely affect your quality of life. Treatment is usually started conservatively, including compression therapy, elevation, medication, and exercise.
If these relatively simple measures do not relieve symptoms or worsen the condition, doctors have other options:
Ablation therapy: The most common procedure for treating the source of varicose veins, ablation, involves inserting a catheter and using heat (high frequency or laser) to close the veins.
Sclerotherapy: Sclerotherapy uses a stimulating solution called a sclerotherapy agent. It is injected directly into a vein. The solution irritates the container and causes it to close. The advantage of sclerotherapy is that it does not require numbness and can treat the calf area.
Microvenous resection (surgery): Many patients ask about the removal of large varicose veins and the closure of the source. Indeed, at the same time or as another procedure, removal of the vena cava is an important part of comprehensive venous care. The procedure for removing these veins is called microvenous resection. This can be easily done in the clinic with only local anesthesia.
Edward Gifford, MD, FSVS, RPVI is an assistant professor of surgery in the eastern region of Hartford Healthcare and director of vascular and endovascular surgery.
