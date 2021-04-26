Health
Mirror meal?Your Colleague’s Lunch Choice Affects Whether Someone Eats Healthy or Unhealthy
Boston, Massachusetts — Many offices often take meal breaks so that friendly colleagues can eat and talk. According to a new study, these friends may not only be eating together, but also choosing the same food. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say that what someone has for lunch isn’t always what they’re most hungry for — that’s what they see in their colleague’s tray instead. ..
“We found that individuals tend to reflect other people’s food choices within social circles, which may explain one direction in which obesity spreads through social networks,” Douglas said. Dr. Levy said: Media release..
Researchers surveyed the diets of approximately 6,000 MGH employees over a two-year period. Workers all come from diverse backgrounds, socio-economic status and age groups, but they all have one thing in common. Meal break It is located in one of the seven cafeterias in the hospital system. Researchers say that not only do colleagues try to feed their friends unhealthy foods, but this effect can actually extend to healthy choices.
Is dietary choice all about who you are?
The authors of the study say that thanks to the hospital’s food labeling system, it was easy to know what people ate. All foods and beverages are labeled green (healthy), yellow (unhealthy), or red (unhealthy). Since hospital staff can use ID cards to pay for meals, the study was also able to monitor when and who made these purchases. Using this data, researchers can make inferences about each employee’s social network.
“For example, two people who buy within two minutes are more likely to know each other than those who buy every 30 minutes,” Levy explains.
However, to test their intuition, the team also surveyed more than 1,000 MGH employees. Their social circle at work. Each person confirmed or modified the name of the author of a study of people suspected of being their dietary partner.
“A new aspect of our research is how complementary types of data are combined and tools from social network analysis are used to show how the dietary behavior of large numbers of employees is socially relevant over time. It was to find out, “says co-author Mark. Dr. Pachakki, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
In total, researchers have collected information about 3 million Lunchtime encounter Between groups of employees making meal choices together. The results show that the purchases of these foods are consistently similar rather than different. Surprisingly, the study found that the effects of eating healthy foods actually seemed to be stronger than unhealthy foods.
Is this social pressure or humanity?
Levy’s team also wanted to determine if this trend was related to social networks that influence eater decisions, or to a phenomenon called homophily. This is a tendency for people with similar lifestyles and food preferences to become friends and eat together more often.
“We controlled the characteristics that people have in common, analyzed the data from different perspectives, and consistently found results that support social impact rather than an explanation of homogeneity,” Levy said. I will report.
So why does society all seem to eat the same food?The authors of the study believe that the answer can be as simple as: Pressure from peers..
“People may change their behavior and establish relationships with someone in their social circle,” says Levy.
An associate professor at Harvard Medical School adds that they can also provide support that colleagues feel they need each other. Make unhealthy choices.. At the same time, they can give their colleagues a hamburger and encourage them to go for a salad.
Is this a good way to control obesity?
The authors of the study point out that findings can have a significant impact on the targeting of public health strategies. Obesity at work.. One option may be to start looking at a pair of people on behalf of an individual dieter. You can sell healthy foods such as salads 2: 1 in the company’s lunch room, but there are no discounts on unhealthy snacks.
“Once we get out of the pandemic and return to face-to-face work, we have the opportunity to eat together in a healthier way than before,” Pachucki concludes. “If your diet shapes the way your co-workers eat, changing your food choices to a better one may also benefit your co-workers.”
The study will be displayed in the journal Natural human behavior..
