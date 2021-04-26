AHA: Monitor the CVD risk of cancer patients receiving hormone therapy





According to a scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA), patients receiving hormone therapy for breast and prostate cancer may be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) with age, potentially. Cardiovascular events should be carefully monitored. Statement published online Circulation: Genome and Precision MedicineAdvises that two or more cardiovascular risk factors and the duration of hormone therapy put the patient at greater risk. “We know that there are data that hormone therapy for breast and prostate cancer increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular events,” said the director of the Cardiac Oncology Service, chair of the statement-writing group. Tochi M. Okwuosa, DO said. At Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “But there has never been a comprehensive review of that data and recommendations from society and groups.” Okwuosa said hormonal agents have been used for a long time and clinicians need to think about changes in cardiovascular risk factors while patients are receiving these treatments. “Therefore, this statement is about the best way to recognize these issues and manage them,” Okwuosa said. Today’s MedPage.. According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, about 1.8 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in 2020, with 5% estimated to be at risk for heart disease. With the aging of the U.S. population and improved cancer treatments, the number of cancer survivors is increasing (from an estimated 16.9 million in 2019 to a projected 22.1 million by 2030), Okwuosa and co-authors said. .. “This increase in cancer survivors and the high prevalence of CVD between patients and cancer survivors must make clinicians very effective in detecting and preventing adverse cardiovascular outcomes in this patient population. Must be, “the AHA team wrote. They said that this is especially important in the case of prostate and breast cancer, as CVD is a major cause of mortality and morbidity in these cancer patients. Hormonal treatment is the backbone of both breast and prostate cancer treatments: selective estrogen receptor modulators of breast cancer (such as tamoxifen and raloxifene) and aromatase inhibitors (such as exemestane, anastrozole, letrozole), androgen deficiency. Includes therapy (ADT). For prostate cancer. While these treatments improve survival, they are also known to increase the cardiovascular risk of survivors. The findings and recommendations of the statement are based on existing evidence from randomized controlled trials and observational studies, Okwuosa and co-authors said. The main findings are as follows. Patients with existing CVD are at increased risk of cardiovascular events from hormone therapy

People with two or more cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, or a family history of stroke or heart disease at the time of treatment, are at increased risk of CVD or cardiovascular events.

Tamoxifen increases the risk of venous thromboembolism and aromatase inhibitors increase the risk of cardiovascular events, including CVD and myocardial infarction

ADT can cause metabolic changes such as increased cholesterol and triglyceride levels associated with an increased risk of CVD and cardiovascular events, but AHA authors found that gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonists are cardiovascular events We have determined that it is related to the low risk of. From GnRH agonist In addition, the authors found that longer periods of hormone therapy could affect a patient’s risk of CVD. “In summary, patients with breast and prostate cancer are more likely to develop both correctable and uncorrectable risk factors, which can be exacerbated over longer periods of hormone therapy. Evidence suggests, “the AHA team wrote. “Therefore, it is important to identify patients receiving hormone therapy at high risk of cardiovascular complications due to their existing uncontrolled cardiovascular risk factors or a history of CVD. These patients are cardiovascular. Risk factors and CVD require close monitoring and treatment. ”Document status. “Clinicians need to incorporate a team-based approach to managing these patients,” said Okwuosa. “Your doctor and cardiologist need to be involved-depending on the number of cardiovascular risk factors and whether the patient has baseline cardiovascular disease-and, of course, getting the patient to take those medications. Oncologist. “ Regarding further research in this area, Okwuosa said that randomized trials are needed to evaluate hormone therapies whose endpoints are cardiovascular outcomes such as CVD and stroke. She also said that further research on the disparity in care between breast and prostate cancer patients receiving hormone therapy is needed. Disclosure Okwuosa reported no disclosure. The two co-authors mentioned the economic relationship with the industry.

